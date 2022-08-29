Anna Paul: Inside the VERY glamorous life of Australian TikTok star – as her net worth is revealed

TikTok star and OnlyFans siren Anna Paul made headlines this week after her meet-and-greet with fans was thrown into chaos by a chock-full of teens.

And while Anna, 23, may not be a regular on the red carpet, she’s a bonafide social media superstar.

Anna is known to her fans as ‘Australia’s Kim Kardashian’ and has a whopping 7 million combined followers on TikTok and Instagram.

Inside the VERY glamorous life of TikTok star and OnlyFans siren Anna Paul, 23, (pictured) after her chaotic meet-and-greet with fans was shut down due to security concerns

Anna first rose to fame on TikTok by sharing lip-syncing videos and vlogs documenting her life.

She then moved on to a lucrative career posting content to the subscription-based site OnlyFans, where she charges fans a compensation in exchange for raunchy, nude photos and spicy comic videos.

The brunette has since become one of OnlyFans’ biggest earners, ranking in the Top 1 percent of content creators.

She currently has 692,000 ‘likes’ on OnlyFans and has a reported net worth of AUD$10 million.

While Anna claimed she grew up poor, the online star now leads a lavish lifestyle that many envy.

Her social media pages are full of images and images of lavish overseas trips, designer clothes, flashy cars and extravagant dates with her boyfriend Glen Tomson.

She and her brother, influencer and “crypto bro” Atis Paul, also live in a luxurious waterfront mansion on the Gold Coast.

The sprawling property features a private elevator, movie theater, jacuzzi, waterfront pool, ten-car garage, and a $100,000 rock wall.

Anna has previously spoken about her financial problems before she became famous, even revealing in her posts how her family once “lived” $30 a week for groceries to feed a family of four.”

She and her brother, influencer and ‘crypto bro’ Atis Paul (pictured), also live in a luxurious waterfront mansion on the Gold Coast

“We grew up with not much money,” she recently said Studio 10.

“But our family life was always so great, so it didn’t matter much. We couldn’t do much because we didn’t have the money.’

When she turned 15, Anna got a job at Woolworths so she could use the money to buy her mother a pair of shoes.

“I went to her in the kitchen and said, ‘Mom, I want a job because I want to go buy you gifts,’ and she said, ‘Okay, you can do that,'” she recalls.

After saving enough money, Anna went shopping with her mother.

‘I said ‘ok mama, I’m going to buy you some Birkenstocks’. She started crying at the mall because she hadn’t expected that at all.

Her social media pages are full of images and images of lavish overseas trips, designer clothes, flashy cars and extravagant dates with her boyfriend Glen Tomson (right)

In September 2019, Anna shared a YouTube video revealing how she bought her dream car after her family struggled to buy a “modern” car when she was young.

“I don’t mean it in a thankless way. I’m very grateful that we could even afford a car,” she explains.

“The car we had then was a white van with no windows in the back and guess what, it didn’t have any seats in the back either, it had milk crates on the floor in the back of the van we sat on as seats.

Anna’s brother Atis (pictured with his OnlyFans star ex-girlfriend Mikaela Testa) is also raking in the cash by sharing cryptocurrency insight with his young fans on OnlyFans

“That’s the car we had because that’s all we can afford because we didn’t have any money.”

Since then, Anna has been able to maintain her luxurious lifestyle through OnlyFans subscriptions, paying $19.48 for three months, $35.96 for six, or $59.94 for a year.

Meanwhile, Anna’s brother Atis is also raking in the cash by sharing cryptocurrency insights with his young fans on OnlyFans.

Atis, who has no background in finance, charges a monthly subscription fee of $49.99 and is currently working on a new cryptocurrency called Hushcoin.

It comes after Western Australia police were forced to close Anna’s event with Stax activewear on Sunday after rowdy fans stormed the mall where she appeared, causing a crowd.

Hundreds of teens descended on a Stax pop-up store in Perth’s CBD to watch the influencer as she travels across the country.

Anna made headlines this week after her Perth meet-and-greet with fans was thrown into chaos by a group of teenagers

Dozens camped outside the store overnight to be first in line, which had grown to several thousand by 7 a.m., five hours before the event was set to begin.

When the crowd spiraled out of control, police stepped in and stopped the event just 15 minutes after it started.

Stax has apologized for the cancellation which sparked outrage from devastated fans who missed it, and others who were being watched.