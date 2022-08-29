Anna Paul dragged her family out of poverty before Perth meet and greet

When thousands, mostly young women, piled up on one of Perth’s main streets to catch a glimpse of their favorite influencer, the police and event organizers were unprepared.

In fact, fewer than 300 people were expected at the Western Australia stop of Anna Paul’s national meet and greet tour.

But to the 23-year-old’s millions of devoted followers around the world, the chaos her appearance caused as she launched a range with sportswear brand STAX came as no surprise.

Born and raised in Queensland to Turkish and German parents, Paul is the most popular OnlyFans creator in Australia.

Since the boom on social media, TikTok and OnlyFans star Anna Paul (pictured) has taken her immediate family on her ride to the top

She is in the top 0.02 percent of website earners in the world and has an additional 7.1 million followers on TikTok alone.

Paul’s OnlyFans subscribers pay a fee of $19.48 for three months, $35.96 for six months, or $59.94 for a year to view her content.

Fame and fortune have not always been trusted, however.

Like many Aussie teens, her first job at Woolworths was as a 15-year-old so she could save up to buy her mom a new pair of shoes.

The 23-year-old social media superstar just released a collection featuring Stax activewear

At one point, the family of four, including influencer brother Atis, lived “on $30 a week for groceries,” according to a TikTok video.

The family’s only car at the time was a white van with no seats in the back, so both children had to sit on milk crates.

“That’s the car we had because that’s all we can afford because we didn’t have any money,” Paul said in another clip.

However, since Paul has become hugely popular on social media, she has taken her immediate family on her ride to the top.

Anna Paul was born and raised in Queensland to Turkish and German parents

They all now live in a waterfront mansion on the Gold Coast and have recently returned from a month-long luxury trip across Europe.

Until earlier this year, the family’s previous home had a gigantic kitchen, pool, jacuzzi, private movie theater, $100,000 rock wall, and a 10-car garage.

Known by fans for her down-to-earth sensibility, Paul often features activities such as grocery shopping, candid stories, and travel in her content.

She labels herself a sex worker because of her fame with OnlyFans and describes her job earlier this year in a video titled “what I do for the living.”

“I’m one of the best Only Fans creators in Australia. That’s what I do, I love it and it’s my favorite job in the world,” she said.

Paul’s internet fame translated to the real world over the weekend when wild images surfaced of the star’s packed event in Perth, which had to be shut down by police due to the chaos of the crowd.

It was the last stop on Paul’s national tour as part of her collaboration with sportswear brand STAX.

Police had to close Hay St Mall in Perth CBD after thousands showed up at an in-store meet & greet with influencer Anna Paul

Chaos broke out at the fan meet-and-greet event at Perth’s Hay Street Mall on Sunday, with huge crowds of teenagers flocking to see the star.

Passionate fans chanted Paul’s name as they filled the street, while one enthusiastic fan even brought a pony to the event.

Police said they were forced to intervene after tensions began to boil among the crowd and the jumping in line resulted in several people collapsing and requiring medical attention.

Officers tried to disperse the passionate fans.

Passionate fans chanted Paul’s name as they filled the street, while one enthusiastic fan even brought a pony to the event. (Paul can be seen here in a recent Instagram photo)

“Due to the size of the crowd and the lack of appropriate security and other event planning to cope with the larger-than-expected crowd, and in consultation with store management, the event was closed and police began dispersing the crowd from the area.” said a police spokesman.

Fans lined up for the event at 8am.

One person claimed that fans camped overnight to meet the star.

“I got there at 2am and got to see her, but only for a split second and could hardly say anything, but still very grateful. So sad it was cancelled,’ said one.

Paul quickly returned to social media after the chaos, apologizing for the event being canceled and saying she had tried to work with police to bring it under control.