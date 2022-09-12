Anna Kendrick turns heads in a vibrant yellow dress for the premiere of Alice, Darling in Toronto

Anna Kendrick donned a striking dress as she walked the red carpet to celebrate the premiere of her latest film entitled Alice, Darling on Sunday.

The talented actress, 37, wore a yellow dress and appeared to be in a good mood as she took part in the Toronto International Film Festival.

The star recently opened up about her surprising experience of getting stuck in an elevator before the big premiere, joking to People“I got into the wrong elevator at the wrong time.”

The actress Pitch Perfect slipped into a vibrant yellow strapless mini dress that tucked just above her knees.

The dress showcased her slim waist and fit physique as she posed for photos on the star-studded red carpet at the film festival.

Anna slipped into a pair of gold open-toed heels that matched the color scheme of her ensemble.

To spice up her look, the Twilight alum added a pair of gold-colored dangling earrings that nearly touched her shoulders and a gold ring.

To keep the yellow dress central, Anna chose not to add any other jewelry.

Her dark brown hair was parted in the middle and pulled back into a sleek, stylish ponytail.

Her makeup was elegantly done, consisting of black eyeliner and eyeshadow, along with a nude lipstick.

The beauty seemed excited to take part in the special screening of her latest movie called Alice, Darling. The thriller was directed by English filmmaker Mary Nighy.

According to the film’s official synopsis at IMDBAnna plays the character of Alice, who is “trapped in an abusive relationship” and becomes “the unwitting participant in an intervention staged by her two best friends.”

Other stars in the thriller include Charlie Carrick, who plays her boyfriend Simon in the film, and Kaniehtiio Horn along with Wunmi Mosaku.

When discussing the movie to People recently, Anna explained what prompted her to take on the role of Alice.

“I came from a personal experience of emotional abuse and psychological abuse,” she told the publication. “I think my rep sent it to me because he knew what I was dealing with and sent it.”

She later added, “And it was really surprising timing that we found this script at that point in my life.”

Before getting ready to walk the red carpet, Anna had quite an adventurous day and got stuck in an elevator in Toronto for the premiere.

“I got into the wrong elevator at the wrong time,” Anna later joked in the photo and video studio for… People and Entertainment Weekly at TIFF.

‘I got out. Some nice Canadian firefighters let me crawl out of the top of the hatch. But yeah, it was, like, seven of us in an elevator, waiting to be rescued by firefighters. It was so absurd that it would happen on a film press tour that it immediately seemed comical,” she added.

“I couldn’t stop joking. Although, maybe that’s a defense mechanism. Come on, Anna. Do you know anything about yourself? I think that was probably a defense mechanism. Oh no, I’m not healthy!’ she said.

She also filmed the incident and her rescue, which she shared with her fans and followers on her main Instagram page.

The clip showed the actress trapped in an elevator full of other people, making jokes like, “Guys, we need to ration the limited food supply.”

Anna also gave a behind-the-scenes look at her escape from the elevator through the roof when the firefighters came to help everyone.

She posed with a group of firefighters and declared her love for them after the rescue.

