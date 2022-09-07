Anna Kendrick reveals she was ‘recently’ in an emotionally abusive relationship

Anna Kendrick has revealed that she suffered from an emotionally and psychologically abusive relationship.

The 37-year-old star told People on Wednesday that the union ended just before she signed on to star in the Alice, Darling movie, but that “recovery was so hard.”

The actress also shared that the troubled relationship was difficult to deal with, as she was truly in love with the man she “trusted.”

The Maine resident offered, “I was in a situation where I loved and trusted this person more than I trusted myself.

“So if that person tells you that you have a distorted view of reality and that you are impossible and that all the things that you think are nothing to worry about are not going on, your life gets very confusing very quickly. ‘

She also noted that at the end of the relationship, she finally realized that the dysfunction wasn’t her fault.

“I was in a situation where at the end I had the unique experience of finding out that everything I thought was going on was actually happening. So I had a kind of springboard for feeling and recovery that a lot of people don’t get,” she said.

It is known: her friends, played by Kaniehtiio Horn and Wunmi Mosaku, organize an intervention to let her know that her boyfriend is not good for her

But figuring out what “really happened” to this man was “the hardest task of my adult life.”

Kendrick struggled with how she felt she was wrong and how she thought she was right.

“My body still believes it was my fault,” she admitted.

The man is poisonous: in the film, she is captured by a man who twists her mind with psychological games; seen with costar Charlie Carrick as Simon

“So even with this concrete starting point for me, to step out of that relationship knowing I wasn’t crazy, it’s unbelievable how the recovery has been so challenging.”

Kendrick has not disclosed her boyfriend’s name to the publication.

In the past, she has dated Edgar Wright (2009 to 2010), Jake Gyllenhaal (in 2011), Ben Richardson (from 2014 to 2020), and Bill Hader (from 2020 to 2022).

When she got the script for Anna, Darling – about a woman in an abusive relationship – she hooked up.

“I came from a personal experience of emotional abuse and psychological abuse,” she said.

She Dated Him: The Star, left, with director Edgar Wright, right, in 2010; she didn’t mention the man who gave her a hard time, but did say it was recent

‘I think my representative sent’ [the script] to me because he knew what I was dealing with and sent it along. Because he said, “This says something about everything you’ve talked to me about.”‘

And Anna added: “It felt very different because, frankly, I’d seen a lot of movies about abusive or toxic relationships, and it didn’t really look like what was happening to me.

“It helped me normalize and minimize what was happening to me because I thought, ‘Well, if I was in an abusive relationship, this is what it would look like.'”

And this is the first time she’s had so much to do with a movie character — including the films Up In The Air (2009), Pitch Perfect (2012), and Trolls (2016) — that she’s played.

Another ex? She was linked to actor Jake Gyllenhaal; seen at the 2012 Los Angeles premiere of End Of Watch. She didn’t say anything negative about the men she dated, as she didn’t reveal the identity of the abuser

Another gem: the actress with Ben Richardson in New York City in 2015

She worked with him: she worked with Bill Hader on Noelle and they reportedly dated from 2020 to 2022

The logline for Alice, Darling: ‘A young woman caught up in an abusive relationship becomes the unwitting participant in an intervention staged by her two best friends.’

“Usually I just read a good script and I like the people involved, and I make the movie,” she said.

“And it was really surprising timing that we found this script at that point in my life. And I even remember my first Zoom meeting with Mary Nighy, the director, who told her what I was going through.

“And I even said to her, ‘This has all happened very recently. In fact, it happened so recently that if the film was going to be shot in a month, I probably shouldn’t be doing it.”

“But it took many, many months. So I didn’t risk traumatizing myself again. But yes, it is certainly a unique experience.’

The filming of Alice, Darling took place at the end of 2021.

And acting in this film felt “incredibly cathartic.”

Alice, Darling will be released in the US on September 12.