Anna Kendrick cracks jokes while stuck in elevator at Toronto Film Festival and shares rescue online

Anna Kendrick got stuck in an elevator at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday and documented her rescue on social media.

The 37-year-old actress filmed herself joking while stuck in the elevator for her approximately 22.1 million followers on Instagram and 6.9 million followers on Twitter.

“Ah, the classic ”I’m behind schedule at this film festival because I had to be rescued from an elevator,” excuse #TIFF22,” she captioned it.

The video clips showed Anna keeping everyone entertained as they waited to be rescued by the fire brigade.

She joked that she shouldn’t have left the house without an “airplane-sized bottle” in case she got stuck in an elevator.

“Guys, we have to ration the limited food supply,” Anna also joked to the other people in the elevator.

The Pitch Perfect franchise star also joked that she “vibrated” the experience and that everyone loved it.

Anna shared a clip of rescuers lowering a ladder and showing her how to climb to safety.

She posed with a group of firefighters and declared her love for them after the rescue.

“I got into the wrong elevator at the wrong time,” Anna later joked in the photo and video studio for… People and Entertainment Weekly at TIFF.

‘I got out. Some nice Canadian firefighters let me crawl out of the top of the hatch. But yeah, it was, like, seven of us in an elevator, waiting to be rescued by firefighters. It was so absurd that it would happen on a film press tour that it immediately seemed comical,” she added.

“I couldn’t stop joking. Although, maybe that’s a defense mechanism. Come on, Anna. Do you know anything about yourself? I think that was probably a defense mechanism. Oh no, I’m not healthy!’ she said.

Anna was at TIFF for the world premiere of her film Alice, Darling, directed by English filmmaker Mary Nighy, 38.

Anna clarified that she got a helping hand from her hairdresser Craig

Alice, Darling follows a woman in an abusive relationship and Anna recently told People she was in touch with the script.

“I came from a personal experience of emotional abuse and psychological abuse,” she said.

Alice, Darling also stars Charlie Carrick, Wunmi Mosaku and Kaniehtiio Horn.