Anna Friel stuns in a flirty white dress and red heels as she promotes her show Monarch in New York

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Anna Friel looked stylish as she stepped out at an event in New York on Wednesday to promote her new Fox show, Monarch.

The actress, 46, showed off her slim figure in a chic white off-the-shoulder dress and red heels.

The event was a special retail pop-up store launched in SoHo and held prior to the show’s September 11 premiere.

Turning heads: Anna Friel looked stylish as she stepped out at an event in New York on Wednesday to promote her new Fox show, Monarch

Anna’s dress had a strapless design and layered over the bust and flowing, layered skirt.

The actress flaunted a soft golden glow and wore her long dark locks in curls over her shoulders.

Anna seemed to be in a good mood at the event as she celebrated the upcoming release of her new show.

Glowing! The actress, 46, showed off her slim figure in a chic white off-the-shoulder dress and red heels

Monarch is an American musical drama series starring Susan Sarandon, Joshua Sasse and Shania Twain.

The show revolves around an American musical family and their path to country stardom — and their struggle to reign supreme.

“The Romans created a country music dynasty, but when their rule as country royalty is jeopardized, Nicolette will stop at nothing to protect her family’s legacy,” the synopsis reads.

New Series: The event was a special retail pop-up store launched in SoHo and held prior to the show’s September 11 premiere

Anna stars on the show as the character Nicolette Roman.

The brunette is known for roles in the British soap Brookside and the American comedy-drama Pushing Daisies.

The actress shares daughter Gracie, 17, with Harry Potter star David Thewlis, 59, who they divorced in 2010 after nearly a decade together.