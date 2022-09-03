Anna Faris makes her return to the screen after a break alongside Toni Collette in The Estate

Anna Faris was featured in the trailer for the upcoming comedy film The Estate, which was released Friday.

In the clip, the 45-year-old actress was seen trying to win the affection of her wealthy and terminally ill aunt while interacting with like-minded relatives.

In the upcoming feature, the performer will return to the screen after taking a short break from acting after leaving the cast of Mom in September 2020.

The trailer opens with sisters Savanna and Macey, played by Faris and Toni Collette, who are told that their Aunt Hilda is dying of cancer.

When the couple’s mother, played by Patricia French, was ambivalent about her sister’s impending death, she casually tells her daughters, “You know what kind of ab**** she is.”

Savanna then comes up with the idea of ​​trying to force herself and Macey into their aunt’s will to save their failing cafe, and when the latter protests, her sister exclaims, ‘Let’s get rich off that dying old bastard. ‘

When the siblings visit their bitter aunt to try and do her good, they are met by their cousin Beatrice, played by Rosemarie DeWitt, who is visiting for ostensibly the same reason.

Another relative named Richard, played by David Duchovny, also turns up at Hilda’s estate, and Savanna goes on to take several ambiguous jabs at his favorite name, Dick.

At a family dinner, Macey notes that her aunt has “a little shine,” and the dying woman, played by Kathleen Turner, bluntly replies that she has jaundice, to which the former added that “it looks good on you.”

Hilda’s relatives are then taken care of in overly forced ways, and when she complains about her sex life, Dick rudely remarks that “if I wasn’t your cousin, I’d be only too happy to be into you.”

Savanna, feeling she can use her aunt’s libido against her, tells Macey that “if we let her fuck her high school crush, we have a chance.”

When Beatrice asks her partner, played by Ron Livingston, if he wouldn’t mind sleeping with Hilda, he reacts negatively, much to her disappointment.

She later discovers that Dick is seemingly getting ready to smother his aunt in her sleep, after which a lightning-fast montage of shots of family chaos is shown.

At a family meal, Hilda humorously asks her family, “What the hell is wrong with you guys?”

The trailer ends with Dick trying to seduce Macey, noting that if they started a family, they wouldn’t be able to conceive children naturally “just in case they come off as weird.”

Development on The Estate was announced last December when Faris and Collette were revealed as the lead actors.

Thomas Haden Church was initially slated to appear in the feature film, though he later dropped out of production.

Other cast members in the upcoming film include Keyla Monterroso Mejia and Billy Slaughter.

The Estate is currently scheduled to be released to the public on November 4.