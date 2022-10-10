Anna Coren: CNN anchor who gained fame on Today Tonight copping heavy criticism over a single photo

Australian CNN journalist Anna Coren has been fined and threatened with deportation after being accused of a ‘serious breach of journalistic ethics’ for filming inside a Thai daycare center where 37 people – including 24 children – were murdered last week.

Coren – who made his name as host of Channel Seven’s Today Tonight – and British cameraman Daniel Hodge filmed a report inside the blood-soaked building.

During the three-minute report – which has since been removed from CNN’s website – Coren pointed to blood on the floor and on children’s backpacks at the day care center in Nong Bua Lamphu.

“They said they found the bodies of children and teachers scattered across these three rooms, and we can still see the bloodstains splattered across the floor,” Coren, who is based in Hong Kong, said in the report.

Her reporting caused widespread outrage, including from the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Thailand (FCCT), which said it was “appalled” by the report and tweeted a photograph of Coren outside the daycare as Hodge jumps the fence to leave.

The Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Thailand tweeted a photo of Anna Coren and Daniel Hodge climbing over a fence after filming inside a building where 37 people, including 24 children, had been murdered

The CNN team “entered a clearly marked crime scene without permission — regardless of what they claim,” the FCCT said in a statement.

‘This was unprofessional and a serious breach of journalistic ethics in crime reporting.’

The group also tweeted a photo of Coren and Hodge leaving the building where the children had been murdered, which is clearly cordoned off with crime film.

“It was not a scoop or an example of penetrating reporting because no other news organization, foreign or local, was prepared to behave in this unethical manner,” the FCCT said.

‘Thailand has been traumatized by this tragedy and there has been widespread concern that inappropriate images should not be published on traditional and social media.

‘Simple respect for the deceased and their families is only one of the reasons.’

Anna Coren is pictured presenting Today Tonight on Channel Seven

CNN initially defended the pair, saying on Twitter that “three public health officials exiting the building spoke to the team and told them they could film inside”.

But when contacted by Daily Mail Australia, the global television news network had changed its tune.

“The team now understands that these officials were not authorized to give this permission,” CNN International Vice President Mike McCarthy said.

‘CNN has stopped broadcasting the report and has removed the video from its website.

“We deeply regret any distress or offense our report may have caused and for any inconvenience to the Thai police at such an embarrassing time for the country,” he said.

McCarthy added that when Coren and Hodge went to leave the building, “the gate to the grounds was now closed and police tape had been put up, meaning they had to climb over the gate to leave”.

The BBC’s South East Asia correspondent Jonathan Head was another who expressed his disgust at what Coren and Hodge had done.

“I stopped another media team climbing over the gate and trying to enter the kindergarten where the horrific killings took place on Thursday night,” he tweeted.

CNN reporter Anna Coren (left) and cameraman Daniel Hodge sit as they speak with Thai government officials in an administrative building near the site of a daycare massacre

“Entering a serious crime scene is not acceptable behavior on the part of journalists. Showing bloodstained rooms inside is hugely insensitive.’

Coren and Hodge were escorted from their hotel in Udon Thani by police and taken to Na Klang Police Station for questioning, Thai Public Broadcasting Service reported.

Deputy police chief Surachate Hakparn said the CNN journalists were fined after they were found to have worked in the country after entering on tourist visas, but were cleared of doing anything by entering the daycare.

The BBC’s South East Asia correspondent Jonathan Head expressed his disgust (pictured) at what Coren and Hodge had done

Mr. Surachate said Coren and Hodge will be deported and blacklisted, but only after the conclusion of any trial.

They each agreed to pay fines of 5,000 baht ($208) and leave the country, Mr. Surachate said.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Coren for comment for this story.