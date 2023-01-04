Anita Burges: Organisation expert reveals how to pack a suitcase without creasing your clothes

The mother of four said the cheap hack is effortless and always works

An expert organizer has revealed the best way to avoid wrinkles

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

An Australian home organization guru and mother of four has revealed the “effortless” method she uses to pack her suitcase so that clothes don’t get wrinkled.

Anita Burges from Sydney places important items such as evening dresses in a plastic laundry bag and carefully folds them into her suitcase.

The mother, who runs the cleanup service Mise en Placeshared her free travel hack on a segment of the Today show.

Australian home organization guru Anita Burges has revealed her ‘really easy’ method for packing her suitcase so that clothes don’t get wrinkled

The mother of four puts important items such as evening dresses in a laundry bag and folds them carefully to keep the air in. Anita shared her travel hack in a segment on the Today show

“Next time you’re packing your suitcase and have an evening dress or anything else you want to keep wrinkle-free, make sure you use this hack,” she said.

She suggested holding onto old plastic laundry bags or going to a laundromat and asking for one for free.

She tucked a long evening dress into the sleeve with the hanger on it, like you would pick up at the dry cleaners.

“What you’re going to do is put your piece of clothing in the bag and you just start gently folding it from the bottom up,” she said.

The mother explained that the trapped air inside the cover causes it to act like “bubble wrap” and prevent wrinkling.

Using this hack will ensure that your clothes are “ready to wear as soon as you arrive at your destination.”

“I do it every time I leave. It’s a complete game changer,” she said.

This is how you pack your suitcase so that your clothes remain wrinkle-free: * Place your garment in the cover with the hanger attached, as you would collect it from the dry cleaners * Begin to carefully fold the sleeve from bottom to top * The air is trapped and acts like bubble wrap, leaving your garment wrinkle-free and ready to wear as soon as you arrive at your destination (Source: mise_en_place_aus)

Her followers loved the clever hack.

“Oh my god, that’s clever!” said a woman.

“I’ve been doing that for a few years now, and yes it works,” wrote another.

However, one woman was not impressed with the amount of plastic waste she thought the trick would create.