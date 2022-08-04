Anime trolls target Bluey to make the beloved Australian children’s show plunge in the ratings

Bluey has been targeted by trolls looking to review the beloved Australian children’s show.

The show’s executive producer, Daley Pearson, recently shared a tweet celebrating Bluey’s popularity.

Pearson posted a screenshot from the IMDb website, saying that an episode of the wildly popular program had been ranked by fans on the platform as the No. 2 show of all time.

An episode of Breaking Bad took first place.

The Bluey episode, called ‘Sleepytime’, received the highest possible score from users, a star rating of 10 out of 10.

But three days after Pearson’s tweet, the show had plunged to number 17 in the ratings, with many users giving the episode just one star.

Meanwhile, episodes of anime series such as Attack on Titan and Code Geass made it to the top of the IMDb’s hottest episodes.

Fans speculated that Pearson’s Twitter thread caused Bluey to fall victim to trolls.

“Since this tweet went out, some people started messing up the user rating,” one irate fan wrote below Pearson’s story.

The controversy has sparked a storm on social media site Reddit, which has openly speculated that Anime fans are responsible for judging the show’s bombing.

“It’s really a badge of honor,” said one user.

“Everything starts to get haters once it gets enough height.”

They continued: ‘The fact that the review is being bombed, the silly recent offensive articles – all a testament to how good this show is at reaching that level. And the fact that it’s a children’s program makes it all the more amazing.’

Bluey follows the adventures of “a sweet, inexhaustible six-year-old Blue Heeler dog” along with her family and friends.

The much-loved episode ‘Sleepytime’ won a Kids Emmy in 2019 and involves the characters Bingo and Floppy in an intergalactic adventure.

Launched in 2018 on ABC, Bluey was quickly lauded for its refreshing characters—particularly Bandit as a capable and smart dad, as opposed to a clumsy background character common in children’s shows.

It also received rave reviews from critics and parents alike, who applauded its benign storylines and riffs about modern parenting.

The cartoon has become hugely popular in the US after premiering on Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney+ in September 2019.

Last year, The New York Times described the show as “the biggest Australian export since The Wiggles” – the country’s most famous children’s band.