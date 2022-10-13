Animals in national parks are affected by even just a few people

A wolf seen on a motion-triggered camera in Glacier Bay National Park, Alaska. Credit: Mira Sytsma



People often visit US national parks to get a glimpse of wildlife. But how does our presence affect the animals we hope to see?

Traffic in national parks has grown steadily over the past decade, and popular parks such as Yosemite and Yellowstone can easily accommodate more than a million visitors a year. In these heavily used areas, you might expect animals to change their behavior to avoid humans.

But a new study led by the University of Washington has found that even in remote, rarely visited national parks, the presence of even a few people affects the activity of wildlife living there. Nearly any level of human activity in a protected area such as a national park can alter the behavior of animals there, the study found. The study was published Oct. 13 in the journal People and nature.

“There is an increasing recognition of just how much the mere presence of humans in these places, and our recreation there, can affect wildlife,” said senior author Laura Prugh, an associate professor in the UW School of Environmental and Forest Sciences. “These results are striking because they show that virtually any level of human activity can have an effect on wildlife.”

The research team based their research in Glacier Bay National Park, a coastal area in southeastern Alaska that is only accessible by boat or plane. Most visitors arrive on cruise ships, but the boats don’t dock and the park has very little human foot traffic. Because so few people come each year — just about 40,000 but increasing — the park was an ideal place to find this research, Prugh explained.

“Glacier Bay is a great park to explore the lower bounds where humans start to influence wildlife behavior,” Prugh said.

The researchers worked with national park staff to design and conduct an experiment that compared wildlife activity in areas commonly used by humans to areas where humans were absent. They installed 40 motion-triggered cameras in 10 locations to capture detections of humans and four animal species — wolves, black bears, brown bears and moose — over two summers. By monitoring where and when people access certain areas of Glacier Bay and then measuring wildlife responses to the different levels of human activity, the researchers identified two key barriers.

First, if humans were present in an area, the cameras detected fewer than five animals per week for all four species studied. In most cases, this probably meant that animals avoided areas where humans were present. Second, in backcountry areas, wildlife detections dropped to zero each week once the level of outdoor recreation reached the equivalent of about 40 visitors per week.

The researchers were surprised by the apparently low tolerance that wildlife had for the presence of humans nearby.

“It was an eye-opener to see the number of wildlife sightings we’re ‘missing’ just from recreating in the backcountry areas of Glacier Bay,” said lead author Mira Sytsma, who completed this work as a UW graduate. student. “I was surprised that for all four species, wildlife detection was always highest when there was no human activity. So many people visit national parks for the chance to see wildlife, and that desire alone can make the reduce the chances of it happening.”

While all four species showed some change in activity due to humans, wolves were most likely to disappear from cameras when humans were around. Brown bears were least affected by human presence. However, moose were more active during the times of the day and in places where people were seen. The researchers hypothesize that moose may be using humans as a protective shield against predators, choosing to tailor their active hours to humans to avoid becoming prey.

The researchers expect that in parks where animals are more used to seeing people, at least some individual animals will not react as strongly to people as in Glacier Bay. But the findings do shed light on a reality likely to unfold in national parks and wilderness areas across the country: More people are visiting these areas than ever before, and the presence of humans almost certainly affects the behavior of animals living there.

“I expect that similar results can be found in other national parks, especially those with relatively few visitors. I wouldn’t be surprised if more and more people seek out less popular national parks to explore, which will have interesting and important implications for parks. management and wildlife,” Sytsma said.

National parks and nature reserves attract more visitors not only in the high season. More people are choosing to use the trail systems during less busy times to avoid crowds. In addition, some parks are expanding their trail network to accommodate more visitors.

The authors hope this study can help park managers consider different approaches to making parks accessible to both humans and animals. For example, managers might consider concentrating trails and human use in certain areas to reduce their overall footprint, or impose restrictions on the time of year or days people can visit.

“Our findings support concentrating human activity in some areas because if you go above zero human activity and it’s going to have an impact, you might as well go way above zero in some areas and then have other areas where you have almost none.” human activity,” Prurg said. “In those areas, wildlife can live their natural lives, untouched by humans.”

Co-authors are Beth Gardner of the UW and Tania Lewis of Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve.

Provided by the University of Washington

