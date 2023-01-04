Animal shelters hit by influx of cats and dogs: fireworks, summer, rent crisis to blame

<!–

Australians on the hunt for a furry friend this summer are spoiled for choice as adoption shelters are filled to the brim with unwanted animals.

Victoria’s The Lost Dogs’ Home cares for more than 1,100 animals at Cranbourne shelters in Melbourne’s south-east and north, and the number is increasing every day.

The organization sees a 30 percent increase in the number of animals under its care this month, compared to January last year.

The Lost Dogs’ Home launched its “Clear the Shelters” summer adoption campaign Wednesday, slashing pet adoption fees by about 65 percent: down to $100 for dogs and $200 for puppies.

Fees have been reduced to $25 for cats and $100 for kittens, which make up the bulk of the animals cared for by the organization.

“The summer months are always a critical time for us as we are beyond capacity,” said Suzana Talevski, spokeswoman for The Lost Dogs’ Home.

“There are a lot of celebrations, there are a lot of fireworks, there are storms — so it culminates in this catastrophic situation with shelters across the country where we are faced with overwhelming numbers of animals.”

Kitten nesting season was at its peak because people didn’t understand the importance of feline defecation, so cats and kittens showed up on the doorstep of The Lost Dogs’ Home every day, Ms. Talevski said.

They also saw people come back from vacation and change their minds about pets they’d adopted.

“We have strict policies, but sometimes people don’t tell us the truth about their living situation,” Ms. Talevski said.

In South Australia, the RSPCA has seen a record number of adoptions over the past 12 months, with more than 6400 – 13 per cent more than in the previous year.

However, a record number of animals came in at the same time, with over 1100 animals currently being cared for.

“The reason we’re overcapacity and bursting at the seams isn’t because people don’t want to adopt,” a spokeswoman said.

The rent crisis was one of the reasons people turned in their animals in South Australia, the spokeswoman said.

Many were ‘heartbreakingly’ forced to give up their cats and dogs to get a roof over their heads, while there was an increasing interest in rabbits due to space constraints.

Tasmania’s RSPCA has seen its usual influx of cats and kittens, with up to 200 in its care so far.