Animal shelter for 110-pound mastiff Billy Bob

A 110-pound mastiff is one step closer to finding a forever home after an animal shelter penned a hilarious adoption plea describing him as a “hot mess.”

Burke County Animal Services in Morganton, North Carolina, went out a few weeks ago and shared some refreshing honesty Facebook message about a rescue dog named Billy Bob who has a few quirks.

“Tongue hangs out way too much, horrible driver, totally too motivated by food, and will mistakenly mistake your arm for a cheeseburger,” the shelter admitted.

Billy Bob “smells a little too,” but he “loves everyone he’s ever met.”

The post included a few photos of the adorable mastiff, including a snapshot of the dog hanging out of an agency van.

“Someone adopt this hot mess!” begged the shelter. “We promise you won’t regret it!”

Burke County Animal Service added that “Billy Bob is a mastiff.”

The adoption post has been shared more than 500 times since Nov. 16, and more than a hundred fans flocked to the comments to gush about the dog.

“This is a beautiful baby boy. What’s not to like about him?’ one person wrote, while another added, “Omg! I want to adopt this hot mess!”

“I’m in love with a boy I’ve never met,” said another.

Billy Bob has won the hearts of many thanks to the post, and the shelter revealed in the comments a few days later that he went to a pre-adoption home.

Burke County Animal Services Director Kaitlyn Settlemyre confirmed his pre-adoption with People on Nov. 18 and said, “The family wanted to make sure they could handle all of his teenage antics.”

“We hope for the best for this giant boy,” she added.