Animal Rebellion occupy Salt Bae’s celebrity hotspot and brand it ‘symbolic of a broken system’

On Saturday, December 3, Animal Rebellion supporters “peacefully” entered Knightsbridge’s famous restaurant, Nusr-Et.

Eight protesters occupied reserved tables and called for a plant-based food system and conservation efforts known as rewilding.

Salt Bae, the social media influencer and chef who rose to fame in 2017, has hosted the likes of David Beckham, Snoop Dogg, and Leonardo DiCaprio at his “ultra-premium” restaurants.

In November, Salt Bae was widely criticized on social media after boasting about a customer’s £140,584 bill in Abu Dhabi.

Animal Rebellion claims that the meat served in its restaurants is among the most carbon-intensive foods to produce.

Student Ben Thomas, 20, said: ‘Restaurants like this symbolize a broken system.

While 2 million people in the UK currently depend on food banks, influencer chefs sell plated steaks for over £1,000.

“Steaks and other red meats, which we know have the greatest environmental impact.”

Salt Bae’s ‘Ultra-Premium’ London restaurant was occupied by Animal Rebellion supporters

Animal Rebellion occupied reserved tables in a peaceful protest Saturday night

Animal Rebellion claims that these actions will continue until the government takes real action

The group claims these actions will continue until the government takes meaningful action on climate and environmental emergencies.

They added that the high-meat menu contains many of the foods with the largest carbon and land use footprint.

A study last year found that meat alone accounts for nearly 60% of all greenhouse gases from food production, with beef and lamb being some of the worst polluters.

Salt Bae was criticized online after sharing a £140,584 bill with a customer in Abu Dhabi

Salt Bae’s restaurants are hotspots for the rich and famous, with huge bills