Sunday, December 4, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Animal Rebellion occupy Salt Bae’s celebrity hotspot and brand it ‘symbolic of a broken system’
News

Animal Rebellion occupy Salt Bae’s celebrity hotspot and brand it ‘symbolic of a broken system’

by Jacky
written by Jacky
Salt Bae's 'Ultra-Premium' London restaurant was occupied by Animal Rebellion supporters

Animal Rebellion occupies Salt Bae’s famed hotspot Nusr-Et in Knightsbridge, calling it ‘symbolic of a broken system’ in latest stunt

  • Animal Rebellion supporters occupied Salt Bae’s restaurant on Saturday night
  • The ‘ultra-premium’ steakhouse serves golden steaks for as much as £1450 each
  • Group claims actions will continue until government takes ‘meaningful action’

By James Reynolds For Mailonline

published: 19:33, Dec 3, 2022 | Updated: 19:36, Dec 3, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

On Saturday, December 3, Animal Rebellion supporters “peacefully” entered Knightsbridge’s famous restaurant, Nusr-Et.

Eight protesters occupied reserved tables and called for a plant-based food system and conservation efforts known as rewilding.

Salt Bae, the social media influencer and chef who rose to fame in 2017, has hosted the likes of David Beckham, Snoop Dogg, and Leonardo DiCaprio at his “ultra-premium” restaurants.

In November, Salt Bae was widely criticized on social media after boasting about a customer’s £140,584 bill in Abu Dhabi.

Animal Rebellion claims that the meat served in its restaurants is among the most carbon-intensive foods to produce.

Student Ben Thomas, 20, said: ‘Restaurants like this symbolize a broken system.

While 2 million people in the UK currently depend on food banks, influencer chefs sell plated steaks for over £1,000.

“Steaks and other red meats, which we know have the greatest environmental impact.”

Salt Bae's 'Ultra-Premium' London restaurant was occupied by Animal Rebellion supporters

Salt Bae’s ‘Ultra-Premium’ London restaurant was occupied by Animal Rebellion supporters

Animal Rebellion occupied reserved tables in a peaceful protest Saturday night

Animal Rebellion occupied reserved tables in a peaceful protest Saturday night

Animal Rebellion occupied reserved tables in a peaceful protest Saturday night

Animal Rebellion claims that these actions will continue until the government takes real action

Animal Rebellion claims that these actions will continue until the government takes real action

Animal Rebellion claims that these actions will continue until the government takes real action

The group claims these actions will continue until the government takes meaningful action on climate and environmental emergencies.

They added that the high-meat menu contains many of the foods with the largest carbon and land use footprint.

A study last year found that meat alone accounts for nearly 60% of all greenhouse gases from food production, with beef and lamb being some of the worst polluters.

Salt Bae was criticized online after sharing a £140,584 bill with a customer in Abu Dhabi

Salt Bae was criticized online after sharing a £140,584 bill with a customer in Abu Dhabi

Salt Bae was criticized online after sharing a £140,584 bill with a customer in Abu Dhabi

Salt Bae's restaurants are hotspots for the rich and famous, with huge bills

Salt Bae's restaurants are hotspots for the rich and famous, with huge bills

Salt Bae’s restaurants are hotspots for the rich and famous, with huge bills

Student Ben Thomas, 20, said restaurants like Salt Bae's are symbolic of a broken system

Student Ben Thomas, 20, said restaurants like Salt Bae's are symbolic of a broken system

Student Ben Thomas, 20, said restaurants like Salt Bae’s are symbolic of a broken system

You Might Be Interested In

You may also like

Bruce Lehrmann loses $200k political staffer job after...

Waikerie boy, 9, drowns at public swimming pool...

Idaho cops still have no suspects in quadruple-slaying...

Meter reader Kane Minion mauled to death by...

Man charged with taking intimate photos without consent...

The tweets shared by Matt Taibbi exposing Twitter’s...

World Cup 2022, Day 15: Round of 16...

Georgia school administrator, 43, is charged after she...

Unexploded device on Mid North Coast Beach detonated

Coffs Harbour woman walks away from Woolworths shopping...

©2022 - All Right Reserved. WhatsNew2Day

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More