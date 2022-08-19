Animal Liberation Queensland release drone footage inside abattoir and plan to target BaconFest

It said it will feature images of slaughterhouses from across Queensland at the festival

A confrontational video shared by an animal rights activist group appears to show slaughterhouse workers engaging in animal cruelty in the pork industry.

Animal Liberation Queensland (ALQ) released drone footage Friday of what is said to be a large pig slaughterhouse in Queensland, which has been reported for animal cruelty since the June 8 vision.

The aerial photo shows workers allegedly beating and kicking the pigs before cutting one of the animals with a knife, causing the blood to spurt.

Kingaroy will host BaconFest (pictured) August 19-21 in what the festival organizers describe as a ‘three day sizzling food festival in Queensland’s beautiful South Burnett, celebrating the versatility of bacon and putting Australian pork at the heart’

The release of the video comes as the annual BaconFest kicks off in a rural Queensland town.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the event in a generally quiet city, but will be joined by some unwelcome guests in the form of activist protesters.

On Friday, ALQ announced that they would be focusing on the nationwide festival, driving mobile billboards across the city depicting slaughterhouses from across Queensland.

ALQ campaign manager, Amanda Holly, told the… courier post she believed that Australian pig farming is hidden behind a ‘veil of secrecy’.

“By having a legal and peaceful presence across Kingaroy this weekend, our activists aim to shed light on industrial practices that are considered ‘standard’ despite the horrific damage being done to animals, people and the environment,” said Ms Holly .

“We flew drones over intensive factory farms located here, as well as in the Western Downs, Toowoomba, North Burnett, Fraser Coast, Scenic Rim and Goondiwindi regions.”

The organizers of BaconFest have been contacted by Daily Mail Australia for comment.