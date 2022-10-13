Animal Justice Party claim tourism mascot Ruby the kangaroo would be 'shot and hung up' in real life

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A politician elected on an animal justice platform has ridiculed Tourism Australia the new mascot, Ruby the ‘roo, claims it would be shot and hung from the back of an out in real life.

NSW Animal Justice Party MP Mark Pearson said the push to attract tourists with the fresh new face did not tell the whole truth about how kangaroos are treated in Australia.

The claim came after calls to stamp out ‘out of control’ slaughter of the animal.

Animal Justice Party MP Mark Pearson said the kangaroo is facing the biggest commercial killing of any land mammal in the world (pictured, Ruby the ‘roo)

Sir. Pearson said the ads don’t tell the whole truth about how kangaroos are treated in Australia (pictured, an injured kangaroo targeted by hunters near Mogo Forest on the NSW south coast)

“If the tourism industry is going to have our icon that’s on our coat of arms for Australia, talk about what we’re actually doing about kangaroos,” Pearson said on Thursday.

“If Tourism Australia’s brand ambassador Ruby Roo was real, she would have been shot as part of a government ‘Kangaroo Management Plan’ and hung by the leg on the back of a womb,” Pearson said in a statement.

He said the culling of 20 million kangaroos each year, despite the animal being recognized as an Australian symbol around the world, was over the top.

“If the tourism industry is going to have our icon that’s on our coat of arms for Australia, talk about what we’re actually doing about kangaroos,” Pearson said. Ben Fordham on Thursday.

‘A lot of people say they don’t see the kangaroos we used to see.’

He said he had traveled through the Northern Territory and into South Australia and had only seen one kangaroo, dead on the side of the road.

The animal advocate added that the kangaroo is being subjected to the largest commercial killing of any terrestrial mammal in the world.

“We need to come together and figure out how to live with these animals, not kill them,” he said.

Fordham fired back with statistics that 45 million of the marsupials were counted in 2016, with those numbers most likely rising to 50 million.

But Mr Pearson said a NSW inquiry into kangaroo welfare and welfare found the number of marsupials is unknown.

Ruby the ‘roo, voiced by Rose Byrne, will be paraded on electronic billboards around the world to promote Tourism Australia’s latest campaign, ‘Come and Say G’Day’ (pictured)

“The counting mechanisms and methodology are seriously in doubt,” he said.

‘We can’t keep saying we’re overrun by kangaroos, they’ve been here for millions of years, they’re trying to survive.’

Mr Fordham added the NSW Farmers Association claimed kangaroos were competing with livestock for cover and there were too many ‘roos’ in the countryside.

The computer-generated kangaroo in the ad was revealed this week to follow in the footsteps of celebrities Paul Hogan, Chris Hemsworth and Laura Bingle – former faces of Australian tourism.

Ruby the ‘roo, voiced by Rose Byrne, will be paraded on electronic billboards around the world to promote Tourism Australia’s latest campaign, ‘Come and Say G’Day’.