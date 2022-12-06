Animal deaths investigated at Elon Musk’s brain implant firm

Failed tests also had to be repeated, increasing the number of animals tested and killed. The Inspector General of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has opened an investigation at the request of a federal prosecutor.

Neuralink has passed all USDA inspections of its facilities, according to the registration dossiers.

The total number of animal deaths doesn’t necessarily mean Neuralink is breaking any rules or standard research practices, but current and former employees say the total is higher than necessary for reasons related to Musk’s demands to speed up research.

In recent years, at least four experiments involving 86 pigs and two monkeys have been marred by human error, according to insiders, weakening the research value of the experiments and requiring repeated testing, killing more animals.

Three staff members who spoke on condition of anonymity attributed the errors to a lack of preparation by a testing team working in a pressure cooker environment.