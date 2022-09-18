Animal behaviourist who provided guidance about the royal dogs says the corgis will grieve the Queen

Dr. Roger Mugford, one of Britain’s leading animal psychologists, first met the Queen in 1983: “I received a referral from a vet.”

The notes from the vet described ‘a lady in Windsor who had a large number of dogs, with a history of repeated dog fighting, and people with stab wounds’.

A day before the appointment, Dr. Mugford informed that the client was in fact Her Majesty the Queen. ‘Members of the household had been bitten by breaking up dog fights, including the Queen Mother, whose Dachshund-Corgi cross ran with her daughter’s pack.’

And it was quite a crowd: ‘There were nine when I was present.

The Queen with two of her pets in 1962. Britain’s leading animal psychologist Dr. Roger Mugford met the Queen in 1983, he explains how her dogs will mourn her passing

‘Taking nine dogs in a fight would be a challenge for anyone…’ he says with dry British understatement.

The Queen had more than 30 Corgis during her reign, and while she loved her horses and her working dogs, it was Corgis and Dorgis (the famous Windsor-bred random dachshund/corgi crosses) who were physically closest to her – probably closer. than friends, even family.

While she kept separate rooms from her husband, the dogs apparently sometimes shared the royal bedchamber.

The second Elizabethan age saw them everywhere: their little legs leaping down the stairs of her aerial carriage, or being carried up by them by clad handlers; they appeared dozing on her bed as she sipped her morning tea; under her desk while reading state papers, and on the sofa while posing for informal portraits, as well as photobombing the formal ones, such as with the England rugby team at Buckingham Palace after they won the 2003 World Cup.

In the background of these country shots with kilts and sturdy shoes, you can often see small toast-colored hills. The Queen’s furry entourage followed her around, as Princess Diana so famously said, ‘like a moving carpet’.

“Hand teeth are not like people, and it is not at all helpful to anthropomorphize their emotions,” says Dr. Mugford. Still, one can’t help but wonder how they are doing now. Will her remaining dogs experience a sense of loss?

Kate Spicer’s new book Lost Dog A Love Story

Commonly reported signs of a dog’s ‘grieving’ include looking around for the person, retreating to a place where they were sleeping or sitting, eating less and sleeping more.

Dog behaviourist Winkie Spiers regularly sees evidence in dogs of what we might call grief: ‘It shows up as stress and anxiety; their stone is gone.

‘They have a fully functioning limbic system – the area of ​​the brain that deals with emotions, as well as arousal and memories. Dogs feel and know things. They may have some kind of realization; when people die, they know it.’

Dog behaviorist Janine Davenport agrees. “They will notice that she is not there and will have an emotional reaction to the fact that a human does not return, but they will not understand why. Therefore, they may wait in a similar or usual place every day for the return of the deceased human. You can call this a “grieving” stage, but it may not last long.’

Dr. However, Mugford has faith in the resilience of the Queen’s dogs. ‘We can certainly imagine that a dog will, to use the human term, “mourn”, but if they are in a sociable and busy household, as these dogs very much were, they are unlikely to go into a great decline.’

The Queen was certainly aware of the cruelty of leaving dogs behind after her death. She shared with many dog ​​owners a sensibility about not leaving dogs behind and told horse trainer Monty Roberts in 2015 that she did not want any more new dogs.

Despite this, Prince Andrew and his daughters gave her two Corgi puppies to comfort her after her husband’s death last year.

The Queen’s dresser and confidant, Angela Kelly, said at the time: ‘I was worried they would get under the Queen’s feet, but they have turned out to be a godsend. They are beautiful and funny, and the Queen often goes for long walks with them [­Windsor’s] Home Park.’

According to reports, Princess Beatrice and her father regularly walked the dogs at Balmoral in the months leading up to the Queen’s death. And it has been confirmed that the Duke of York household will adopt Corgis.

According to Dr. Mugford, they will have their work cut out for them.

‘Corgis are a working breed, designed for a hard life herding cattle on the Welsh hills. I can assure you that the Queen’s Corgis were not treated as lap dogs.

‘My first childhood Corgi [Dr Mugford has owned three] was a cattle-driving working dog. Corgis herd cattle by nipping at their hard heels. If you ran and they couldn’t stop you, they would nab. You can see how a watchman would be very tempting.’

Dr. Mugford was an admirer of the ‘Lady of Windsor’ and her team of dogs, but he does not suggest that her dogs were perfect.

“The Queen became something of a collector of dogs,” says Dr. Mugford. ‘At one point the package count reached an eccentric 11.

‘She told me she was going to drive herself and her dogs in a battered old station wagon – a Vauxhall, I think – from Windsor up the M4 to Buckingham Palace.

‘She was very open and discussed her favorite subjects: dogs and horses. Prince Philip suggested that she bring the numbers down and she could have spared me my fee because that was my advice to her as well. Especially when she traveled a lot and the care of her dogs fell to others who were not as skilled as she.’

There were only three dogs left in the Queen’s household pack when she died: two Corgis, Muick and Sandy, and a cocker spaniel, Lissy.

For all the staff who helped manage them (two walkers at Buckingham Palace were apparently assigned to Corgis alone, known as Doggie One and Doggie Two) and all the weeks she could be away, Dr. Mugford that it was still the Queen they answered to as chief.

‘Absolutely, she was the authority in the group [of dogs]. The way in which at mealtimes she personally supervised the food and they were all lined up, seated in a semi-circle, showed a level of control even I would struggle to emulate.’

Her training style, he says, ‘was firm and authoritative in the Barbara Woodhouse style. In most of the pictures you see of her with them, they are unleaded.

‘They were certainly free the whole time I saw them. It shows considerable authority to manage nine dogs off-lead. She was firm and kind and she treated them all as individuals.

While most of the dogs had a very healthy relationship, the occasional fight did break out,” adds Dr Mugford. “One, Chipper, had a tendency to fight with the others. Dog fighting is really scary and a sure way to get bitten .’

The Queen took Dr. Mugford’s advice to reduce the size of the group – and chose to let his beloved “blanket” naturally decline in numbers as they died. Chipper was moved to Princess Anne.

Dr. Mugford continued with occasional ad hoc expert advice to the royal Corgi and Dorgi clan and went on to work for another less-than-perfect royal dog, an English Bull Terrier called Dotty.

He gave expert evidence for Dotty’s owner, Princess Anne, when she was prosecuted under the 1991 Dangerous Dogs Act. His account – which proved that the dog did not intend to bite a young boy in Windsor Great Park, but his bicycle wheel – saved Dotty from death row.

“The casual, casual fun of a group of dogs was clearly a source of constant amusement for the Queen,” says Dr. Mugford, specialist in the psychology behind the bond between humans and animals.

Alexander Pope, the 18th-century satirist, rarely went anywhere with his guardian and trusted ally, a Great Dane named Bounce, and once said: ‘History is fuller of examples of the fidelity of dogs than of friends.’

When the Queen’s great-grandfather, King Edward VII, died in May 1910, his loyal wire fox terrier, named Caesar, roamed the corridors of Buckingham Palace looking for his master.

Caesar continued to walk behind the coffin at his master’s funeral, alongside a Highland soldier and in front of heads of state.

Perhaps we can expect the same at today’s funeral of a queen who so clearly found comfort in the company of her dogs.