Animal activists rage after they demand that Pork Pie Island be renamed Vegan Pie Roundabout

Vegan activists have called on the city of Leicester to rename a traffic roundabout called Pork Pie Island to ‘Vegan Pie Roundabout’.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) suggested the controversial move in a letter to Leicester Mayor Sir Peter Soulsby, saying the island should be renamed to promote healthier food choices.

Pork Pie Island is named by the locals after a 1930s library that sits next to the roundabout. The library has a series of circular sections surrounding the main building that somewhat resemble a pig pie from a bird’s eye view.

Kate Werner, senior campaign manager at PETA, claimed that the word “vegan” was invented in Leicester, and that changing the name would inspire residents to choose meat-free foods.

Vegan activists at PETA have called on the city of Leicester to rename a traffic roundabout called Pork Pie Island (pictured) to ‘Vegan Pie Roundabout’

She said: ‘This timely name change would inspire healthier food choices that help the environment, celebrate Leicester’s heritage and prevent animal suffering. This is not a pie-in-the-sky request.

Eating a varied plant-based diet has been shown to prevent heart disease, diabetes, belly fat and cancer.

‘Encouraging people to eat plant-based could also help reduce the burden on Leicester’s already congested NHS.

“The United Nations has indicated that a global shift to plant-based diets is urgently needed.

“And since the word ‘vegan’ was coined by Donald Watson in Leicester in 1944, it would also be a great way to celebrate the city’s vegan and cake-loving heritage.”

However, people in Leicester were not impressed by the proposal and were instead met with anger and bewilderment by the residents. Pictured, Pork Pie Island roundabout

Referring to a recent report that said Leicestershire was highly obese, Ms Werner added: ‘PETA would like to offer a bountiful supply of delicious vegan cakes to the local community to celebrate the name change.’

However, people in Leicester were not impressed by the proposal and were instead met with anger and bewilderment by the residents.

Simon Chambers said, ‘Are you laughing? It has nothing to do with a real pork pie. Leave the history of our city alone.’

Carol Lennon commented: ‘Even if you called it Radish Roundabout, literally everyone would call it pork pie island, so what’s the point? Some things are best left alone.’

Pork Pie Island was named by locals after an adjacent library built in the 1930s, which has a series of circular sections that resemble a pork pie from the air (file photo)

Stephen Ward added: ‘My grandfather designed the library after which the island is named. It is an iconic building in Leicester and the island is synonymous with it. Stop bowing to the namby pamby nanny state.’

Adam Baker quipped: ‘No animals were hurt naming this roundabout – get a life folks. For God’s sake, how is the name of a roundabout going to affect what you eat?’

And Jay Mulla said, ‘Ridiculous. I’ve been a vegetarian for over 35 years, and this kind of thing annoys me.

‘People are vegan/vegetarian by choice. Many other people choose to eat meat. Why do some people try to ram their choices down other people’s throats?’

The Grade II library from which the island takes its name was once known as Southfields Library, but was recently relaunched as the Pork Pie Library and Community Centre. It is run by Leicester City Council.

Leicester City Mayor Sir Peter Soulsby said: ‘It’s a funny and quite clever way to draw attention to themselves and their cause, but we can’t believe the name people have given to the library and the roundabout next door. change any way.

‘Since its construction in the 1930s, it has been known locally as the Pork Pie Library, thanks to its distinctive round shape. Any talk of changing the name is just a piece of cake.”