Animal activists deliver ice blocks and fans to dog shelters as heatwave blankets California

As a vicious heatwave continues to blanket California, an animal activist is making sure our four-legged friends in animal shelters across the state get much-needed help.

Canadian-born Debbie “Deb” Bloom knows a thing or two about shelter dogs that have been involved in rescue efforts for over 20 years.

The animal lover has made it her mission to make life a little more bearable for the abandoned pets, especially under the harsh weather conditions that are now plaguing California.

The state faces its highest probability of blackouts this year, as well as wildfire risks, as scorching temperatures hit triple digits.

And while most Californians have managed to keep cool by turning on their air conditioners, many animals in shelters are in dire need of relief in hot, crowded facilities.

A shelter dog chews on a cold block of ice at the Harbor Animal Shelter in San Pedro, Los Angeles County on Labor Day amid a scorching heatwave in California, where many dogs spend all day in cement cages with little relief from the hot weather

Animal activist Debbie Bloom helped save the shelter’s animals from the extreme heat by providing blocks of ice and industrial fans

A litter of adorable puppies stays cool by snuggling against blocks of ice supplied by Bloom and other rescue organizations who have tried to make the lives of the abandoned pets a little more bearable

Debbie Bloom is seen with her “soulmate” dog, Jax, who she adopted when he was a senior at Baldwin Park Animal Shelter in Los Angeles. The animal lover has made it her mission to make life a little more bearable for the abandoned pets, especially under the harsh weather conditions that are now plaguing California.

Bloom has partnered with other rescue organizations such as Pups Without Borders, MaeDay Rescue and Viva la Vida Animal Rescue to deliver ice blocks to California shelters in need of help.

“As long as it’s warm, we’ll continue to supply the ice and fans to the dogs,” Bloom told DailyMail.com in an exclusive interview.

“The shelters are all at full capacity, the weather is warm and these dogs are just sitting in these cement cages. My goal is to help hundreds and hundreds of dogs, ideally thousands.”

Recently, Bloom and her team supplied three industrial fans to the East Valley Animal Shelter and the Los Angeles West Valley Animal Shelter while their air conditioning was being repaired.

And over the three-day holiday weekend, 2,000 pounds of ice were delivered to the Humane Society of the Desert in Palm Springs — where temperatures hit a blistering 111F degrees.

Obviously the ice blocks are just right for keeping the shelters cool while also providing some entertainment for the curious pups who have enjoyed chewing and rubbing them.

Blocks of ice – some weigh 20 pounds each for $7 each, are delivered to Downy Care & Control Animal Shelter in Southern California (left) and the East Valley Animal Shelter (right) in Los Angeles County

A puppy at the Bakersfield Animal Shelter enjoying a block of ice from a rescue volunteer

In a heartwarming video shared to DailyMail.com, one of the shelter dogs can be seen wagging his tail as he plays with a huge block of ice and rubs his head against the cold surface

In a heartwarming video shared to DailyMail.com, one of the shelter dogs can be seen wagging his tail as he plays with a huge block of ice and rubs his head against the cold surface.

“The dogs will lie down next to ice, chew it, lick it, play with it, and when it melts, it cools the air temperature,” Bloom said. ‘We also put ice blocks for the industrial fans.’

The long trips between shelters, which usually take all day, don’t let the mother and former VP, Senior Specialist, at Christie’s Jewelry Department down.

“This is why I do what I do,” she added, referring to a photo of a Siberian Husky nibbling on an ice block delivered to the Bakersfield Animal Shelter, three hours north of Los Angeles, where temperatures are so high. can get high. as 115F.

While the effort is rewarding, delivering and carrying the ice blocks is no easy task.

‘Most animal shelters we work with are extremely grateful. We have to count on the reception staff to help us. There are really great people. The success of what we do depends on the people and the shelter,” says Bloom.

A Siberian Husky nibbles on a block of ice delivered to the Bakersfield Animal Shelter, a three-hour drive north of Los Angeles, where temperatures can reach 115F

German Shepherd puts its paws around a block of ice to cool off at the Humane Society of the Desert shelter in Palm Springs over Labor Day weekend, where high temperatures broke records in California

When Bloom first started making ice cream, she and her team initially tried using only ice cubes only to find that they melted too quickly.

Next came the frozen Kong toys that would be carefully filled with peanut butter.

Bloom explained, however, “It was too time-consuming and tedious. Ice blocks are the answer. Those are the most effective.’

But even as the heat wave begins to subside, Bloom’s efforts won’t end there.

When the days get cooler, Bloom goes on another mission called the Winter Warriors Project, which provides blankets, beds, and sweaters to 4,000 dogs in shelters across California.

The dog lover’s operation is funded entirely by donations rather than a 501c3 nonprofit. Contributions can be made via Venmo @debbiebloom and PayPay at DebbieBloom@mac.