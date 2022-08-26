Anh Do’s book series WeirDo was banned from US schools in Central York, Pennsylvania

Anh Do never knew his popular book series was at the center of the American education protest

Popular comedian and author Anh Do was not even aware that his successful book series had been banned by American schools until American students gathered to lift the ban, his agent has revealed.

A school board in the US state of Pennsylvania decided in November 2020.

The 17 books aimed at younger children, full of stomach laughs, cartoons and anecdotes from his experience as an immigrant going to school, were deemed “too activist in nature” by the Central York Board of School Directors.

But Australia’s ‘happiest refugee’ had no idea about the ban, his agent Andrew Laing said the Australianuntil the ban was lifted in January after a protest from students for their recovery.

‘It is awesome. Just incredible. Good for those kids who knocked it over,” Mr. Laing said.

Do came to Australia as a three-year-old on a boat from Vietnam and steadily worked his way into the limelight through his creative talents as a painter – he is a four-time Archibald Prize finalist – comedian, author and TV presenter.

Even his publisher had no idea Do was at the center of a messy ideological feud in the American education system.

Despite being the so-called ‘land of the free’, the US has one of the longest lists of banned books in the developed world.

Free speech campaigner PEN America has counted more than 1,500 separate book bans in US school districts since the beginning of July 2021.

The 1,145 banned titles include works by award-winning Canadian author Margaret Atwood, Nobel laureate Toni Morrison and essayist Carmen Maria Machado.

Do’s WeirDo series (pictured) is included in the 455 titles banned in Central York schools and in the 1,145 books banned in the US since July 2021

Do’s series was included in 455 titles banned from libraries, classrooms, curricula, and optional reading lists in Central York, despite the books being listed on a document originally intended as a teaching aid.

After initial reactions from parents and students, the board urged a curriculum committee to review the list of banned substances.

The committee reviewed the list – but decided to uphold the ban.

The chair of the Central York Board of School Directors Jane Johnson insisted that her board had not “banned” books and instead was merely a “freeze” when she explained the situation to outraged parents in September 2021.

“It is our responsibility as a school board to represent the community and direct the design of rigorous, age-appropriate academic programs for grades K through 12,” she said.

“What we’re trying to do is strike a balance between legitimate academic freedom and material that might be too activist in nature, leaning more toward indoctrination than age-appropriate academic content.”

“We recognize the intensity of opinion on all sides of these issues, and we are determined to rectify this long delay.”