Angry Vogue Williams SLAMS ‘awful’ passenger who refused to swap seats with her on a plane

Vogue Williams punched a ‘terrible’ passenger who refused to swap seats with her so she could sit next to her family on a plane.

The 37-year-old model had accidentally booked the wrong seat, so she wasn’t next to her husband Spencer Matthews and their children Theodore, three, Gigi, two, and Otto, four months.

The family was on their way home from Gibraltar when the incident occurred.

Angry: Vogue Williams beat up a ‘terrible’ passenger who refused to swap seats with her on a plane (pictured in December 2021 with husband Spencer and children Theodore and Gigi)

Speaking on her podcast, Spencer and Vogue, the TV personality said the passenger snapped at her and refused to move.

“I was in an aisle of three and I had booked the wrong seat in the other aisle and that was my mistake,” explains the presenter.

Made in Chelsea star Spencer and their daughter Gigi originally sat in the window seat and the middle seat in the row next to Vogue.

He asked the man if he wanted to trade with Vogue, but he didn’t want to at first.

Vogue said, “Spenny was like, ‘would you mind doing a window instead of an aisle so we can all be together?’ and he’s like ‘yes Spencer, I’d mind.’

“We were like, ‘oh okay dude that’s okay’ and anyway when he realized he was an absolute t**t he looked at me with a newborn baby and the two kids next to me “He was like okay, okay, okay, I’ll do it.”

Wrong: The 37-year-old model accidentally booked the wrong seat, so she wasn’t next to her family (pictured with Otto, four months in July)

“Literally, the flight attendant came down and I was like, ‘Do you have an aisle seat for this damn specific stretch here?’ He was terrible.’

Spencer added, “He was rubbish.”

Mother-of-three Vogue also said it’s a “nightmare” to have kids on a plane and encouraged listeners to help whenever possible.

She said: ‘I feel like when people have children, it’s a nightmare on flights. If you can help them in any way, do so.”

Tough times: Mom of three Vogue also said it’s a ‘nightmare’ to have kids on a plane and encouraged listeners to help whenever possible (pictured with Spencer in June)

The presenter told MailOnline that she would be happy to have a fourth addition to her family after going through childbirth with son Otto James in April.

In an exclusive interview, Vogue said, “I’d have a million kids, I love having kids around us and having a big family.

“I hate the thought of never having another baby because I love the whole newborn stage. Being a mother is literally my favorite thing in the world.

“I’d like to think we’d have another one, but at this point I need to see how we go forward as a family of five. I had a wonderful delivery with Otto.

“I had a great day with Spencer. I loved all day. I walked into the hospital thinking I’d do this as a job if I could just give birth to other people – and not be pregnant – I’d love to do it.

“We’ve been lucky because I know it’s not the same for everyone. It’s painful, the gas and air was a lot of fun, and I did and got an epidural at the end, which was very much needed.”

Vogue and Spencer have been together since they met when they competed in Channel 4’s famed ski competition, The Jump, in early 2017.

The couple announced their engagement in February 2018 and married in June 2018 in a secret ceremony in the Scottish Highlands on Spencer’s family’s 30,000-acre estate.