Angry Q&A audience member Li Shee Su slams Australia for saying China is a major security threat

An angry Q&A audience member has criticized Australia for suggesting that China is a major security threat, despite its aggressive behavior towards Taiwan and its cyber sabotage.

Li Shee Su, a semi-retired IT executive, argued that concerns about the Chinese Communist Party’s behavior were misplaced because the US had been militarily more assertive since the 1960s.

“Why do we continue to label China as our biggest security threat when history strongly suggests otherwise?” he asked on ABC’s current affairs panel program.

Mr Li claimed the United States had orchestrated conflicts, citing the Vietnam and Iraq wars, as China has been criticized for ignoring international law and militarizing islands in the South China Sea.

“The evidence shows that it is the US and its allies that have waged incessant and sometimes unjustified wars,” he said.

Scroll down for video

Li Shee Su, a semi-retired IT executive, suggested that concerns about the Chinese Communist Party’s behavior were misplaced because the US had been more militarily assertive since the 1960s.

“So, who is the real threat to our security?”

Liberal Party senator and opposition leader James Paterson hit back.

“The reason the Chinese Communist Party is labeled the biggest national security threat to Australia is because they are,” he said to applause.

Senator Paterson, who holds the cybersecurity and anti-foreign interference portfolios for the federal opposition, said China was constantly trying to sabotage Australia’s key internet infrastructure.

“Right now, in the cyber realm, we are under almost constant attack from the Chinese Communist Party, be it the government or our critical infrastructure,” he said.

“Over the past five years we have seen record levels of foreign interference and espionage and the Chinese government is the main culprit.

“Right now, the Chinese government is acquiring military capabilities at the fastest rate of any nation in the world since World War II.”

Liberal Party senator and opposition front bencher James Paterson hit back at the public, pointing out that China was constantly trying to sabotage Australia’s key internet infrastructure

Mr Li quoted former US President Jimmy Carter’s 2019 claim that the United States was the “most belligerent nation in the history of the world” imposing American values ​​on other countries.

His downplay of China’s aggressive stance in Asia came two days after its ambassador to Australia, Xiao Qian, coolly stated that Taiwan’s 23 million residents did not deserve the right to decide its future as a democratic island and that there was “no room for compromises’.

“Taiwan’s future will be determined by 1.4 billion Chinese,” he said.

Although Australia has pursued a nuanced one-China policy since 1972, it fails to recognize China’s claim that it should run the affairs of Taiwan, a liberal and democratic island that produces much of the world’s computer chips.

The Chinese Communist Party has not ruled Taiwan since it came to power in 1949, but President Xi Jinping has hinted that he wants to reunite Taiwan with China by 2027, commemorating the 100th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Liberation Army.

Since 1895, China has ruled only Taiwan from 1945 to 1949.

Li’s downplaying of China’s aggressive stance in Asia came two days after its ambassador to Australia, Xiao Qian (pictured), coolly stated that Taiwan’s 23 million people did not deserve the right to decide its future as a democratic island.

Nationalist Chiang Kai-shek and his troops fled to Taiwan after being defeated by the communists in a civil war.

China intimidated Taiwan with military exercises last week after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the capital Taipei.

This made her the first speaker to visit Taiwan since her Republican predecessor Newt Gingrich went there in 1997.

China is Australia’s largest trading partner and the largest buyer of iron ore exports used to make steel.