Angry protester is arrested in clashes at libraries hosting Drag Queen Story Hours for children

A protester has been arrested amid clashes between opponents and supporters of a drag queen story time show in Bristol libraries.

Both groups staged demonstrations today outside the Henleaze library in Bristol, where drag queen Sab Samuel, 27, who performs as Aida H Dee, would read to children at 11am. The event was postponed and then cancelled.

The event attracted large groups who protested and supported the show – about 15 people demonstrated against the show, claiming that the performer was “illegally looking after children.”

One protester even said they planned to place Aida under civilian arrest.

Counter-protesters labeled the group “fascists” and said they stood up for “parents, children and drag queens.”

Crowds of protesters formed outside Bristol’s Henleaze Library and Millsfield Library

A large crowd of counter-protesters also formed to support the drag queen show in Bristol

Supporters marched angrily on the streets outside the libraries today – at least one protester was arrested

Protesters accused drag queen children’s show of ‘confusion’ and ‘corruption’ of children

Protesters clash outside Bristol’s Henleaze library ahead of this morning’s event, which was cancelled

Masked counter-protesters argue with a man outside the library

One supporter defended the children’s story time, saying, “None of the content in the stories is sexualized. They’re light-hearted and entertaining.’

A video shows a protester explaining the group’s opposition to the drag queen story hour, claiming they have mobilized protest groups “across the country” to “end this sexual exploitation of children.”

Images also show how the two groups encourage each other and exchange chants outside the library.

The canceled event would be part of Aida’s drag story time tour of Bristol. Five more are planned, including one that was scheduled for 2pm today and has gone ahead.

The second event today at the Hillsfield Library was also mobbed by protesters and attendees had to get through a crowd to reach the building.

There was a large police presence and one protester was arrested – it is not clear which side they were on.

The protest group shouted chants and held signs that read ‘stop taking care of children’, ‘wake up, this is child abuse’ and ‘leave the kids alone’.

A spokesperson for the group at Henleaze Library said: ‘Aida works in the sex industry as an adult entertainer.

“This is grooming and it’s illegal. So we’re carrying out a citizen’s arrest, if we can’t do it today, we’ll do it.’

A line of police officers kept the two groups separate as they exchanged chants and slogans

Sab Samuel, 27, who acts as Aida H Dee, runs Story Hour UK. He was due to read to children this morning – although the event was cancelled, a second was held in another library

The protester, who blared from the speakers behind Pink Floyd’s ‘Another Brick in the Wall’, said: ‘If you have to normalize something that’s not normal, it’s not normal!

“No one under 11 needs to know explicit facts about sex and drag queens.

“They’re sex workers and we don’t want them talking to our kids about what they think is normal.”

They added: ‘A toddlers’ library isn’t the time or the place – if you want to watch a drag queen go to a nightclub!

“These poor children will be confused and their young minds corrupted.”

A mother, 32, was one of the parents who hoped to attend the storytelling event with her 10-month-old toddler.

The Bristol mother-of-one attended one of Aida’s events six weeks ago, which she said was ‘pleasant’ and ‘beautiful’.

She said: ‘Ada is an author and I can assure you that none of the content of the stories is sexualized. They are lighthearted and entertaining.

“I’m annoyed and all the parents here today are annoyed.

“I just want to have a quiet conversation, but I have a kid tied to me and this is getting violent and frankly scary.

“Men’s makeup is not a new concept – it’s thousands of years old, this is nothing new.”

A member of the counter-protest group said they were there to stand up for “the rights of drag queens.”

They said, ‘It’s homophobic and transphobic to prevent children from learning from a drag queen.

“We try not to escalate things too much so that the children don’t get traumatized, we want to protect the families from the fascists there.

“I think a lot of this is based on unfair economic situations – transgender people are often scapegoated by newspapers.

“Many of the fascists there have strong ties to conspiracy theories.

“The lies they believe now show themselves in outward anger, something we cannot accept.”

The ‘Story Hour’ events take place across the country for children aged three to 11 in libraries.

The group says the sessions “learn inclusivity” and encourage children to “become fantastic.”