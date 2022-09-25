Angry mum implores FA to punish Cristiano Ronaldo appropriately after he smashes her son’s phone

She insisted: ‘He can’t keep getting away with it. His behavior is unacceptable’

Mum Sarah has called on the FA to sanction the Portuguese striker appropriately

The mother of an autistic teenager whose phone was smashed by Cristiano Ronaldo at Goodison Park has called on the FA to hand out the ‘proper punishment’ and insists the striker ‘cannot continue to get away’ with his ‘unacceptable behaviour’ .

The Football Association charged the Manchester United star earlier this week after revealing footage showed Ronaldo knocking a phone out of 14-year-old Jacob Harding’s hand.

His mother Sarah Kelly, 37, has now called on the governing body to discipline the Portuguese forward appropriately.

“Let’s hope he finally gets the right punishment,” she said Mirror.

“He can’t keep getting away with it. His behavior is unacceptable.’

Ronaldo’s explosive behavior occurred during Manchester United’s 1-0 defeat to Everton at Goodison Park in April.

Jacob was left with a bruised hand and broken phone after the incident.

Shocked by the 37-year-old’s behaviour, Kelly admitted she did not know how the Red Devils veteran could sleep at night ‘knowing the distress he has caused a young fan’.

She continued: ‘I’m being chased by people saying I’m pulling it back up, but I didn’t know anything about it.

“He should have been treated six months ago. My son talks about what happened to him every day. He still hasn’t got his phone back.’

The FA’s statement on Friday read: ‘Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 for an incident which took place after Manchester United FC’s Premier League match against Everton FC on Saturday 9 April 2022.

‘It is alleged that the striker’s behavior after the final whistle was inappropriate and/or violent.’

Ronaldo apologized on social media and invited the teenager to watch a match at Old Trafford

Ronaldo apologized on social media and invited the boy to watch a match at Old Trafford as his guest. He wrote: ‘It is never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments like the one we are facing.

Nevertheless, we must always be respectful, patient and set an example for all the young people who love the beautiful game.

“I would like to apologize for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair play and sportsmanship.”

A statement from United read: ‘We note the FA’s announcement in relation to Cristiano Ronaldo. We will support the player in his response to the charge.’