Angry Mexico supporter destroys his TV with a knife after their exit from the World Cup

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

It is undoubtedly a frustrating experience to see your country knocked out of the World Cup, but a Mexican fan may have gone a little too far.

Mexico won 2-1 against Saudi Arabia in their final group game, but eventually exited the tournament on goal difference.

Images then emerged on social media of a Mexican fan furiously smashing his TV.

The fan starts by hitting the TV and then does even more damage to the screen by stabbing it with a knife. The emotional fan is then seen walking away from the TV.

Following Mexico’s elimination from the tournament, manager Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino’s contract was confirmed to have been terminated.

The fan then stabbed the TV with a knife after Mexico’s painful exit

The fan looked very emotional after his country’s departure from the tournament in Qatar

Mexico drew 0–0 against Poland in the opening group stage match before suffering a 2–0 defeat to Argentina.

That led to a dramatic match against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. Henry Martin’s goal and a superb free-kick from Luis Chavez gave Mexico a two-goal lead.

At that stage, due to FIFA’s fair play rule, Mexico only needed one more goal to progress to the knockout stages.

Mexico was eliminated from the tournament on goal difference, despite beating Saudi Arabia

However, they were eliminated on goal difference when Salem Al Dawsari scored for Saudi Arabia in stoppage time.

Poland eventually qualified for the knockout stage despite losing 2–0 to Argentina.

Mexico’s group stage elimination was their worst World Cup performance since they suffered the same fate in the 1978 tournament.