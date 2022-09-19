Angry footy fans call MCG to complain after report there will be no meat pies at the AFL grand final

Footy fans have been left alarmed by a false report that there will be no meat pies available at Saturday’s AFL grand final at the MCG – before organizers at the ground put their minds at ease with a humorous response.

The drama began on Monday when a social media post declaring there would be no “pies” at the biggest game of the year began circulating and fans jumped to the wrong conclusion.

A caller to Melbourne radio station 3AW added fuel to the fire when they said: ‘All patrons attending the 2022 AFL grand final must bring a packed lunch, it has just been confirmed there will be no pies at the grand final this year .’

The claims were completely false, with Melbourne Cricket Club able to quickly confirm that meat pies will be available after fans called to voice their concerns.

Footy fans called the MCG to complain after hearing incorrect reports that meat pies would be off the menu at Saturday’s AFL grand final (stock image)

MCC chief executive Stuart Fox used humor to explain the situation in a statement that might leave fans of one of the league’s biggest teams a little unimpressed.

“Unfortunately for their supporters, the Collingwood MagPIES will not be in action on Saturday, but I want to assure all fans attending the AFL grand final that there will be hot Four N’ Twenty pies – and lots of them,” Fox said .

The biggest game of the year returns to the MCG for the first time since 2019, after Covid restrictions saw the game held at Brisbane’s Gabba ground in 2020 and at Perth Stadium last year.

Melbourne Cricket Club chief executive Stuart Fox shot down reports that Cats and Swans fans would have to ‘bring a packed lunch’ on the grand final day (pictured Geelong’s Jeremy Cameron takes a mark in his club’s round two- loss to Sydney this year)

It is also a return to the traditional afternoon start time at 2.30pm after the 2020 decider was held at night and last season’s game started at 17.15 Perth time, which means a start at 19.15 for viewers on the east coast.

Shortly before the start of the 2022 AFL season, football fans were outraged when it was reported that the MCG was dropping Red Rooster and Crust Pizza during a revamp of ground food offerings.

Several new, more exclusive food providers were brought in, including dishes from celebrity chef Guy Grossi, who offers an exclusive menu to members in the MCG’s selection room.