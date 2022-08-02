Angry fans slam $828billion Sydney Football Stadium rebuild as they get their first glimpse inside

Fans have been able to get a peek at the recently rebuilt $828 million Sydney Football Stadium (SFS) as the ground prepares for its grand opening on September 2 – but many have criticized the excessive cost and postulated whether it is, in fact, otherwise.

Also known as Allianz Stadium, demolition of the original SFS began in 2019 after it opened 34 years ago, with the redevelopment costing taxpayers a staggering $828 million.

The new 42,500-seat stadium has a 360-degree open concourse both inside and outside the ground, steeper seating areas and a roof that should cover all seating areas.

The striking blue chair was designed by native artist Tony Albert and depicts ‘two worlds colliding: water and land’.

A look at the artwork on the new Sydney Football Stadium redevelopment designed by Indigenous artist Tony Albert

The state government’s tourism minister, Stuart Ayres, was on hand to view the completed stadium and said it would ensure that NSW could receive ‘the best sports and entertainment talent’ not only in the country but in the world .

“This state-of-the-art venue has the best community and player facilities in the country and I can’t wait for everyone to experience it,” he said at a press conference about the new turf.

“I know it’s been a long wait for fans, but I know once they get in they’ll see that the wait was worth it.”

No doubt mainstream tenants like the NSW Waratahs and Sydney FC will agree – but taxpayers aren’t so sure.

A view of the newly rebuilt Sydney Football Stadium from the air

NSW Tourism Minister Stuart Ayres inspects brand new Sydney Football Stadium

The grand opening at the Roosters vs Rabbitohs NRL game on September 2 will be the first in a busy weekend of games; with a Wallabies test and Matildas friendly follow up on consecutive days.

It will be exciting for many sports fans after almost three years since the last event at the stadium – but at what cost?

The new stadium certainly looks eye-catching and slick in photos, but the question is whether it was worth spending $828 million in taxpayers’ money.

The previous SFS was 34 years old, but many sports stadiums around the world have a lifespan of 50 years or more.

can you spot the difference? The old Sydney Football Stadium in December 2018

The failure to increase seating capacity was noted by many on social media, while others questioned why the money was not being spent on education and health care, as both sectors struggle heavily for staffing and funding.

Many also suggested that the upgrades still only seem ‘minor’, and that the previous SFS was often only half full for NRL, Super Rugby and A-League games.

We tore down a 45,000-seat stadium to build another. Nurses and teachers do not get a raise. Coincidentally, I don’t think so. — Jason MARK (@JasonMA29309156) August 1, 2022

So disappointing that we spent so much on such a small upgrade. Should have gone all in and spent more for a really great stadium, or saved the money. 50-55k, with a top layer of curtains that would lower it to ~30-35k, would have been great. And the bottom layer still looks so flat. — Alex Carter (@abbacarter) August 2, 2022

Prominent journalist Peter Fitzsimons has been a particularly outspoken critic of the state government’s decision to spend so much money on both the Stadium Australia and Sydney Football Stadiums if they aren’t particularly old.

He started a petition signed by 223,746 people to stop the NSW government from wasting money on rebuilding the two stadiums; and has continued to express its displeasure consistently for the past five years.

In his regular column on June 25, Fitzsimons slammed the state government again.

“And yet, aside from the ridiculousness of tearing down a fine stadium to build a new stadium that looks remarkably similar – the same architectural firm, the NSW government’s generosity to NRL clubs is already well established,” he wrote in the Sydney Morning Herald.

An artist’s model of the exterior of it for a NSW Waratahs game

If you think the new and old Sydney Football Stadiums look almost identical, it’s because the same architectural firm redesigned it.

Admittedly, the artwork on the seats does spice things up a bit – but the redevelopment begs the question, was it necessary to spend nearly a billion dollars to get a slightly glossier version?

If social media is something to go by, many don’t think so.