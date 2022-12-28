Angry fans of Duchess of Sussex demand Politico APOLOGIZE for essay calling Royal ‘narcissistic’

Fans of the Duchess of Sussex are demanding Politico apologize for an article calling Meghan Markle a ‘narcissist’ similar to Donald Trump, Kanye West, Elizabeth Holmes and Sam Bankman-Fried.

The article, titled “2022 Is the Year We All Finally Tired of Narcissists,” suggests that, for people like Markle in 2022: “Some of them got their comeuppance, and some of them got worse: our selflessness.”

And now some of Markle’s fans are asking for an apology, calling writer Joanna Weiss’s piece “racist.”

Christopher Bouzy, who appears in the Netflix documentary ‘Harry & Meghan’, wrote on Twitter that while he believes Trump, Bankman-Fried and Holmes are criminals and West an anti-Semite, Markle’s only crime is having ‘defended herself as black’ . ‘

Bouzy went further, adding: “Putting Meghan Markle at the center of criminals and anti-Semites is not an accident. The hatred for Meghan is palpable. A woman of color protecting her family from her and defending herself is not narcissism; it is survival.

He is quoted in the Netflix documentary as saying the Duke and Duchess controversy is “about hate.” It’s about race.

Bouzy went down the rabbit hole to the point of finding a 2012 tweet from Weiss in which she responded to a tweet about having ‘a #RoyalFetus column in your future’ by saying ‘I’ve been thinking a lot about Prince Harry lately’.

The Bot Sentinel CEO suggested that Weiss might be jealous of Meghan’s marriage, saying: “All of these Meghan haters have something in common.” Meghan stayed with the prince and you have to learn to deal with it.

Another Markle fan tweeted her upset at the comparison of the royal piece to the disgraced schemes of former Theranos con artist Elizabeth Holmes:

They said, ‘Let me get this straight, according to Politico, a white woman who committed a billion dollar fraud is exactly like a biracial woman who thought her love story was the best and wanted to tell the world about it.’

Another writer on Twitter added: ‘You’re not putting Meghan Markle at the center of a piece about criminals, white supremacists and racists just because you don’t like her. Very sad and desperate behaviour. Embarrassing for you. What a sad life, Joanna.

One more tweeter pointed out that “one of these things is not like the other,” alluding to the fact that the rest of the “narcissists” criticized by Weiss are white.

Journalist Victoria Bronworth tweeted: “How the hell does Meghan Markle get lumped in with criminals, racists and anti-Semites? @politico claiming Meghan is a narcissist for speaking out about the rampant racism she is accused of only reinforces her point.

Ryan Heath, Politico’s editorial director, defended the column on Twitter, writing: “If you want to cancel an entire post because one of our 600 journalists listed Meghan Markle, you’re actually tired of free debate.” If, instead, you simply don’t agree with her being listed, you can say that instead of her.’

The Politico writer has yet to publicly respond to the uproar caused by the piece.

Weiss noted in the article that she is attracted to the likes of Markle and Prince Harry, but that the couple’s Netflix documentary ‘Harry and Meghan’ turned her against them.

She writes: ‘My natural sympathy for the couple began to turn to irritation, and it occurred to me that ego has its limits. And it struck me that the overreach that led to the critically panned Sussexes megaseries is the same impulse that made Elon Musk a Twitter terror, which led Ye to up the ante on outrageous behavior until he crossed the line. line toward blatant antisemitism. , which sent Bankman-Fried from the top of the world to a jail in the Bahamas.

However, Weiss admits that the royal couple have legitimate complaints: “Even sympathetic critics have complained that there’s little new here, beyond vanity.”

The piece He admits that the Sussexes’ brand of narcissism is more “benign” than that of Kanye West, Elon Musk, Donald Trump and Sam Bankman-Fried, but that when it reaches the level of those three in particular, it can become dangerous.

Meghan & Harry, directed by Liz Garbus, is the first project to emerge from the multi-year deal the couple signed with the streaming giant in 2020, shortly after announcing they would step down as active members of the royal family.

In September 2020, the couple announced a partnership with Netflix to work on a number of projects including documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted shows, and children’s programming in collaboration with their Archewell Productions company.

In an official statement at the time, they said: ‘Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, it’s also important for us to do inspiring family programming.’

They added that Netflix’s “unprecedented reach will help [them] share impactful content that unlocks action’.

In July of last year, the Duchess announced her first project with Netflix, an animated series called Pearl, in which she would assume the roles of creator and executive producer.

But in May of this year, Pearl was removed by the streaming platform as part of a wave of cuts triggered by falling subscribers.

Netflix reportedly paid £88 million ($100 million) for the explosive Harry and Meghan docuseries as part of a multi-year deal with the streaming giant.

Netflix recently announced that the couple will host a documentary series celebrating ‘inspirational leaders’ throughout history, inspired by Nelson Mandela.

‘Live to Lead’ is a seven-part series featuring interviews with global figures ‘who have made courageous choices’, including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and the late US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Other notable people include Bryan Stevenson, a 63-year-old American social justice activist and law professor, Albie Sachs, 87, a former South African judge, rugby player Siya Kolisi, 31, and journalist Gloria Steinem, from 88.

The pair are announced as executive producers and are likely to appear on the series.