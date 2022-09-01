Angola’s opposition party files legal challenge of election results

Angola’s leading opposition party said Thursday it has filed a legal complaint against last week’s election results, with the long-ruling MPLA winning with a significantly reduced majority.

“The complaint about the final results has been filed with the (National Election Commission) today,” Faustino Mumbika, national secretary of the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA), told AFP via WhatsApp.

The August 24 elections were the most contentious elections in the oil-rich country since the first multi-party vote in 1992.

The results announced Monday placed the Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) as the winner with 51.17 percent of the vote, securing a second term for President Joao Lourenco, 68.

UNITA made significant gains with 43.95 percent of the vote, compared to 26.67 percent in the previous elections in 2017.

But earlier this week, the former rebel movement led by Adalberto Costa Junior, 60, said it did not “recognize” the results of the National Electoral Commission.

The MPLA has historically been in control of the electoral process, and opposition and citizen groups had raised fears that voters would be tampered with.

Four of the 16 election commissioners did not approve the final results and expressed doubts about the process.

UNITA disputes the result of the vote, alleging discrepancies in the count, but similar attempts have failed in the past.

The complaint to the Election Commission is the first step in a process that can take more than a week.

Earlier on Thursday, Artur Torres, a spokesman for the country’s Constitutional Court, explained that after the commission makes a decision, the complainant can appeal to the court.

Last week, Costa Junior called for an international panel to review the count.

The MPLA has been the only party to rule the country since it gained independence from Portugal in 1975, but was worst in this year’s vote, compared to its 61 percent victory in 2017.

The turnout was low, only about 45 percent of those registered bothered to cast their vote.

(AFP)