Angie Kent’s emotional confession about getting fillers

An emotional Angie Kent has shared the heartbreaking reason why she wouldn’t publicly admit to getting fillers.

The reality star had previously been criticized for having fuller cheeks, which she attributed at the time to weight gain and a hormonal imbalance.

Discussing the topic on her podcast Two girls one pod this week, the 32-year-old fought back tears as she admitted she should have been “more honest” about getting fillers.

An emotional Angie Kent (pictured) shared the heartbreaking reason why she wouldn’t publicly admit getting fillers on an episode of her podcast this week.

She also said she was exhausted from the speculation and focus on her looks, especially around the time she appeared on The Bachelorette and then her breakup with the show’s winner, Carlin Sterritt in 2020.

“Everyone started talking about my weight and how much my face had changed,” she told co-host Yvie Jones.

“And I hadn’t had any extra work at this stage,” she added.

After reading articles about her appearance and seeing “terrible” disparaging comments online, Angie decided to keep quiet about her fillers.

“I was so tired of being bullied that I thought, ‘I’m not going to tell them how much filler I’ve had.’ I don’t even know how much filler I’ve had.’

Fans previously noted that Angie’s face appeared fuller (right) after she filmed The Bachelorette (left)

Then she burst into tears when she publicly apologized for not being honest about what she had done.

“I also want to apologize, because I should have been more honest. I just told people I’ve arrived,” she sobbed.

“And of course I was, but … I was so ashamed and tired of people talking about me,” she sobbed.

‘I do feel guilty. I think when you get work done, you always have to be honest about it.’

The 32-year-old fought back tears as she admitted she should have been ‘more honest’ about getting fillers

In January 2021, Angie told her Instagram followers that her swollen cheeks were the result of her battle with endometriosis.

“If another woman says to me, ‘What happened to your face?’ I can yell,’ she began at the long post.

“When I arrive, it goes to my cheeks. When I lose weight, it mainly comes off my upper body very quickly.’

Angie said she was exhausted from the speculation and focus on her looks, especially around the time she appeared on The Bachelorette and then her breakup with the show’s winner, Carlin Sterritt in 2020. Pictured with Carlin in 2019

Angie is pictured with her co-star Yvie Jones on Gogglebox

She also added that she suffers from a ‘hormonal imbalance’ due to her endometriosis and has been diagnosed with Popolycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS).

“I also have a hormonal imbalance from my endometriosis which I am still navigating with my naturopath and a specialist,” she continued.

‘I recently found out that I also have PCOS AND quite large fibroids in me. It’s an ongoing battle that I assess day by day and wait for results and what to do next.”

PCOS is a hormonal condition that can cause enlarged ovaries and small cysts on the outer edges of the ovaries.

In January 2021, Angie told her Instagram followers that her swollen cheeks were the result of her battle with endometriosis

In the end, she begged her followers to be “careful” about what they say to others, as weight gain and loss can also be “due to mental health.”

“In addition, abstaining from weight gain and loss can be due to mental health…so let’s be careful what we say about other people’s appearance,” she wrote.

Angie has spoken openly about her past struggles with endometriosis, telling TV Week last year that she was “relieved” by the diagnosis.

She was first diagnosed with the condition, which is caused when tissue lining the uterus grows outside the uterus, in 2016.