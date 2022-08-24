Angie Kent to host Space Invaders on Channel Nine

<!–

She found fame on Gogglebox and as the bachelorette.

And now Angie Kent has announced her next career move: presenting the third season of Space Invaders on Channel Nine.

The reality TV star, 32, will join tidying guru Peter Walsh and home remodeler Cherie Barber on the series produced by WTFN, reports TV tonight.

“An avid collector of things, currently renovating her own ‘yurt’ in Queensland, Angie Kent’s zest for life and fascination with people makes her the perfect co-host to join the Space Invaders team,” said Steve Oemcke, WTFN’s Entertainment Director of content.

“Angie will be the keeper of every family’s most treasured possessions, discovering the story behind them and helping to bring them back to life.”

In the show, which returns without Lucas Callaghan, the team will help families light up their homes with cleaning tips.

It comes after Angie became the latest celebrity to join the Teenage Dirtbag trend on TikTok.

The former bachelorette revealed what she looked like as a teenager before transforming herself with cosmetic surgery.

In the throwback photos, she has smaller cheeks and thinner lips.

Angie’s throwback photos also show her falling into the trends of the early 2000s.

She had side bangs and straight hair cut in choppy layers, and at one point she dyed her hair brown.

Angie also went heavy on eyeliner during her high school years and kept her eyebrows thin, a look many millennials may remember.

She had a rounder, less sculpted face with smaller lips when she was younger.

Today, the blonde bombshell has more puffy cheeks and a bigger pout after several cosmetic injections.

Angie has previously spoken about her love for dermal filler and Botox.

“They say it’s preventative. I just love it… a little bit. You don’t need it often, maybe once a year,” she said during a 2019 interview about her Botox habit.

‘I really have everything, but I take care of my skin, so I get a bit of [Botox] and cheeky fillers.’

“There’s been a lot of talk that I have a lot of work, that’s not true. I haven’t had any plastic surgery,” she added.

Angie also undergoes regular facials to help with acne scars and melasma – a skin condition that often occurs due to hormonal changes and fluctuations.

Last January, she spent $1,500 on a melasma treatment called Cosmelan, which involved wearing a facial peel for 10 hours and undergoing LED phototherapy.