Angie Kent says banning staring in nightclubs may be too far

Angie Kent thinks staring into nightclubs is going too far.

The reality star responded to recent news that a Sydney club has banned staring without prior ‘verbal consent’.

However, the 32-year-old said she fully supports “security officers” in clubs.

“I think it’s a great idea to have a security officer,” she told co-host Yvie Jones on the latest episode of their podcast. Two girls one pod.

“Um… I don’t know about that staring,” she added. ‘I also stare at very beautiful people when I’ve had a drink.’

Despite appearing to be against the policy, Angie said it would be appropriate for a security officer to intervene if anyone stares to the point of “lurking.”

Club 77, a long-standing venue in the heart of Sydney’s Darlinghurst party strip, has revised its security and harassment policy to make the venue a ‘safe space’ fostering a strong culture of consent amid a crackdown on harassment .

The venue emphasizes that interaction with strangers is encouraged but says involvement must now begin with prior verbal consent or will otherwise be considered harassment and result in expulsion from the club.

The rules also apply when you’re staring at a stranger from a distance and disrespecting DJs’ personal space.

Security officers donning pink fluorescent vests will roam the room handling such complaints from anyone who feels “uncomfortable” or receives unwanted attention.

Interaction with others at Club 77 must now begin with prior verbal consent (photo revelers at iconic Sydney venue)

“If we receive reports of behavior that makes someone uncomfortable, the reported person will be removed from the location and the police will be called,” the rules read.

“We have a policy of ‘always believe the report’ in cases of harassment and feeling unsafe.”

“We do this to make sure everyone feels safe and to make sure our customers feel comfortable approaching staff if something makes them uncomfortable or unsafe.”

Once a favorite haunt of Sydney’s goth scene, Club 77 now draws crowds to dance music.

The venue, which recently celebrated its 25th anniversary, is ‘busier than ever’ after opening hours were extended to 4am seven days a week.