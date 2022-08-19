Angie Kent reveals what she looked like before cosmetic surgery in embarrassing throwback photos

<!–

Angie Kent is the latest celebrity to join the Teenage Dirtbag trend on TikTok.

And the Bachelorette star, 32, has revealed what she looked like as a teenager before transforming herself with cosmetic surgery.

In the throwback photos, the Gogglebox favourite, now 32, has smaller cheeks and thinner lips.

When we were young! Angie Kent has shown what she looked like BEFORE all her cosmetic surgery in embarrassing throwback photos after participating in the Teenage Dirtbag trend on TikTok

Angie’s throwback photos show her falling into the trends of the early 2000s.

She wore side bangs and straight hair cut in choppy layers, and at one point dyed her hair brown.

Angie also went heavy on the eyeliner during her high school years and kept her eyebrows thin — a look many millennials may remember.

The reality TV star had a rounder, less sculpted face with smaller lips when she was younger.

Today, the blonde bombshell has more puffy cheeks and a bigger pout after several cosmetic injections.

Angie has previously spoken about her love for dermal filler and Botox.

Angie’s throwback photos show her falling into the trends of the early 2000s. She wore side bangs and straight hair cut in choppy layers, and at one point she dyed her hair brown

The reality TV star had a rounder, less sculpted face with smaller lips when she was younger. Today, the blonde bombshell has more puffy cheeks and a bigger pout after several cosmetic injections

“They say it’s preventative. I just love it… a little bit. You don’t need it often, maybe once a year,” she said during a 2019 interview about her Botox habit.

‘I really have everything, but I take care of my skin, so I get a bit of [Botox] and cheeky fillers.’

“There is a lot of talk that I have a lot of work, that’s not true. I haven’t had any plastic surgery,” she added.

Angie also undergoes regular facials to help with acne scars and melasma – a skin condition that often occurs due to hormonal changes and fluctuations.

Last January, she spent $1,500 on a melasma treatment called Cosmelan, which involved wearing a facial peel for 10 hours and undergoing LED phototherapy.

Angie uploaded her throwback video on Thursday, which also featured her Gogglebox colleague Yvie Jones, on Instagram with the caption: “If only we knew each other when we were teenage garbage bags.”

To which Yvie, 39, replied: ‘Imagine the trouble!’

The TikTok trend involves people making a montage video against the background of Wheatus’ hit 2000 song Teenage Dirtbag.

The participants first show what they look like now and then and then cut to a series of photos from their teenage years.

