Angie Kent reveals her surprise new gig as she shoots a secret project at Officeworks

Angie Kent has taken on another project after recently landing an upcoming TV appearance.

The former reality star, 32, was spotted on Thursday during a shoot for Officeworks, ostensibly as part of a new campaign.

Shaking up different shades of blue, Angie wore the stationery store in their signature colors, wearing a sky blue t-shirt under a light blue denim jacket and jeans.

The author of If You Don’t Laugh You’ll Cry took supplies from a shelf and put them in her trolley while a cameraman was filming behind her.

Angie took binders, magazine folders, and a computer monitor stand and put them in the cart.

The blonde seemed nervous at times between shots.

Angie chatted with Officework staff during the shoot

She took a deep breath before continuing to shoot.

On Wednesday it was announced that Angie will present the third season of Space Invaders on Channel Nine.

The star, who rose to fame on the small screen, joins clutter guru Peter Walsh and home remodeler Cherie Barber in the series produced by WTFN.

“An avid collector of things, currently renovating her own ‘yurt’ in Queensland, Angie Kent’s zest for life and fascination with people makes her the perfect co-host to join the Space Invaders team,” said Steve Oemcke, WTFN’s Entertainment Director of content.

“Angie will be the keeper of every family’s most treasured possessions, discovering the story behind them and helping to bring them back to life.”

In the show, which returns without Lucas Callaghan, the team will help families light up their homes with cleaning tips.

Angie’s Latest Ventures Arrive on TikTok After Joining the Teenage Dirtbag Trend, Reveal what she looked like as a teenager before transforming herself with cosmetic surgery.

In the throwback photos, she has smaller cheeks and thinner lips.

Angie’s throwback photos also show her falling into the trends of the early 2000s.

She wore side bangs and straightened hair cut in choppy layers, and at one point dyed her hair brown.

Angie also went heavy on eyeliner during her high school years and kept her eyebrows thin, a look many millennials may remember.

Today, the blonde bombshell has more puffy cheeks and a bigger pout after several cosmetic injections.

The TV personality previously spoke about her love for dermal filler and Botox.

“They say it’s preventative. I just love it… a little bit. You don’t need it often, maybe once a year,” she said of her Botox habit during a 2019 interview.

‘I really have everything, but I take care of my skin, so I get a bit of [Botox] and cheeky fillers.’

“There is a lot of talk that I have a lot of work, that’s not true. I haven’t had any plastic surgery,” she added.