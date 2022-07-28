Angie Kent blasts move to scrap ‘birthing parent’ from Medicare forms

Outspoken reality star Angie Kent has criticized Bill Shorten for his “disappointing” decision to remove the term “birth parent” from Medicare forms.

The government’s labor minister last week quickly replaced the term, which trans activists say is more “inclusive,” with the word “mother” after public outcry.

Kent, 32, discussed the controversy with her friend Yvie Jones on their podcast Two girls one pod on Tuesday, saying it was a waste of ‘time and money’ to change the language on the forms.

The former Bachelorette, who is known for her forward thinking, called the move “bizarre and so disappointing” and said “nobody asked” to change the terminology.

It’s 2022, why are we doing this? [That] is the question I want to ask,” she added.

Jones, 49, agreed it was “a step backwards” and said, “Birth parenting” is very inclusive and comprehensive, as there are many people who are birth parents.

“And there are a lot of people who can’t be biological parents. I think calling it ‘mother’ takes that inclusiveness away from so many people.”

Jones also noted that inclusive terms such as parent, primary caregiver, next of kin, and guardian have been used regularly in official documentation for years.

Recently, in an effort to include transgender men and non-binary people giving birth, new consent forms using the term “birth parent” instead of “mother” were introduced at three hospitals across Australia for a trial period.

However, the NDIS and Public Services Minister, Mr Shorten, cut the trial after three weeks, telling the Sydney Morning Herald: ‘I’m sure my instinct to defuse ugly culture wars is right.’

He said Australian migrant families unfamiliar with gender-neutral titles would be confused by the term “birth parent.”

Opposition to the term “birthparent” began when Gold Coast mom Sall Grover said the language was “exclusive, alienating and derogatory” to women.

Jones, 49, (left) agreed it was ‘a step backwards’, saying: ‘Birth parent’ is very inclusive and comprehensive, because there are many people who are birth parents’