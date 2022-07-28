WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Angie Everhart is accused of egging a neighbor’s home after an argument over dog barking

Australia
By Jacky

Sports Illustrated model Angie Everhart charged with ‘robbing a neighbor’s house’ after arguing over dog barking late at night

  • Angie Everhart was accused of cheating on her neighbor’s apartment after an argument over being repeatedly awakened by her dog’s barking late at night
  • The representative of the 52-year-old star has made the “ridiculous” allegations to TMZ . denied
  • Her neighbor, Christina Savar, claims the actress yelled at her children that their family’s dog was too loud
  • After the dispute, Savar said someone rang her doorbell around 1am and her front door and balcony were covered in egg yolk and cracked shells.
  • “Of course she had nothing to do with this, that’s why the police didn’t even file a report,” Everhart’s representative told TMZ.
  • Her representative also claimed that other residents had filed complaints about Savar’s dog barking

By Deirdre Simonds for Dailymail.com

Published: | Updated:

Sports Illustrated model Angie Everhart has been accused of ‘robbing a neighbor’s apartment’ after an argument over being repeatedly awakened by her dog’s barking.

While the 52-year-old star’s representative has denied the ‘ridiculous’ allegations TMZHer neighbor, Christina Savar, claims that the Ohio resident yelled at her children that their family’s dog was too loud.

Savar also stated that she confronted Everhart in the hallway about the incident.

Messy: Model Angie Everhart was accused of pelting her neighbor's apartment after an argument over being repeatedly awakened by her dog's barking; seen in 2018

Messy: Model Angie Everhart was accused of pelting her neighbor’s apartment after an argument over being repeatedly awakened by her dog’s barking; seen in 2018

According to the neighbor, Everhart began recording her and said she thought Savar “threatened” her.

After the dispute, Savar said someone rang her doorbell around 1am and her front door and balcony were covered in egg yolk and cracked shells.

Due to tensions with the actress, Savar thought Everhart was causing the mess and called the police.

Catwalk Queen: Everhart appeared in several Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issues in the 1990s and posed nude for Playboy in 2000 throughout her modeling career; seen in 1994

Catwalk Queen: Everhart appeared in several Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issues in the 1990s and posed nude for Playboy in 2000 throughout her modeling career; seen in 1994

Yikes: Although the 52-year-old star's representative has denied the

Yikes: Although the 52-year-old star’s representative has denied the “ridiculous” allegations to TMZ, her neighbor, Christina Savar, claims the Ohio resident yelled at her children that their family’s dog was too loud; seen in 2019

“Clearly she had nothing to do with this, which is why the police didn’t even file a report,” Everhart’s representative told me. TMZ. “Angie would never do anything to set a bad example for her son.”

They added: “This woman has been given an eviction notice from the building today as she has had consistent problems with many of the neighbors.”

The former Playboy model’s representative claimed that other residents had filed multiple complaints about Savar’s dog barking.

Meanwhile, Savar said she was planning to move due to concerns about her safety.

DailyMail.com has contacted Everhart’s representatives.

60802307 0 image a 21 1659022376302

“Of course she had nothing to do with this, that’s why the police didn’t even file a report,” Everhart’s representative told TMZ. ‘Angie would never do anything to set a bad example for her son’ (pictured in 1899)

Angie is a model who has transitioned into acting, including roles in 1993’s Last Action Hero and the 2011 film Take Me Home Tonight.

In 2018, she filed for divorce from Carl Ferro after four years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences

Their union was the model’s second marriage, previously married to actor George Hamilton’s son, Ashley, from 1996 to 1997.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Recruitment worker with dentist phobia…

Jacky

Saudi Arabian sisters found dead in…

Jacky

Manly pride jersey: Sea Eagles fans…

Jacky
1 of 3,158

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More