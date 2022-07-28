Angie Everhart is accused of egging a neighbor’s home after an argument over dog barking

Sports Illustrated model Angie Everhart has been accused of ‘robbing a neighbor’s apartment’ after an argument over being repeatedly awakened by her dog’s barking.

While the 52-year-old star’s representative has denied the ‘ridiculous’ allegations TMZHer neighbor, Christina Savar, claims that the Ohio resident yelled at her children that their family’s dog was too loud.

Savar also stated that she confronted Everhart in the hallway about the incident.

Messy: Model Angie Everhart was accused of pelting her neighbor’s apartment after an argument over being repeatedly awakened by her dog’s barking; seen in 2018

According to the neighbor, Everhart began recording her and said she thought Savar “threatened” her.

After the dispute, Savar said someone rang her doorbell around 1am and her front door and balcony were covered in egg yolk and cracked shells.

Due to tensions with the actress, Savar thought Everhart was causing the mess and called the police.

Catwalk Queen: Everhart appeared in several Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issues in the 1990s and posed nude for Playboy in 2000 throughout her modeling career; seen in 1994

“Clearly she had nothing to do with this, which is why the police didn’t even file a report,” Everhart’s representative told me. TMZ. “Angie would never do anything to set a bad example for her son.”

They added: “This woman has been given an eviction notice from the building today as she has had consistent problems with many of the neighbors.”

The former Playboy model’s representative claimed that other residents had filed multiple complaints about Savar’s dog barking.

Meanwhile, Savar said she was planning to move due to concerns about her safety.

DailyMail.com has contacted Everhart’s representatives.

Angie is a model who has transitioned into acting, including roles in 1993’s Last Action Hero and the 2011 film Take Me Home Tonight.

In 2018, she filed for divorce from Carl Ferro after four years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences

Their union was the model’s second marriage, previously married to actor George Hamilton’s son, Ashley, from 1996 to 1997.