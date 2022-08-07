Angie Best flaunts her youthful looks in stunning swimsuit shoot to celebrate her 70th birthday

Angie Best has said she is “on a mission to make 70 the new 50 for women” as she celebrates the historic anniversary with a swimwear photo shoot.

The former model and ex-wife of soccer star George Best was once the personal trainer of American singer Cher and now runs her own gym near her home in Henley-on-Thames.

She said Hello! magazine: ‘I’m on a mission to make 70 the new 50 for women.

‘Everything has changed. We girls don’t have to shrivel up and disappear in a corner just because we’re a certain age.

‘Don’t worry, I don’t intend to. Like so many women out there, I still want to do a lot.”

Angie insisted that the older she gets, the more determined she is to work hard to stay “healthy and youthful,” adding, “I want to live to be 100 and still look good.”

Angie explained how she takes care of herself and said she uses “functional medicine,” which says that if people want to be healthy, they need to be in good shape by having a nutritional diet and taking the right supplements, along with plenty of water.

Angie’s reality TV star son Calum, her only child with Northern Ireland footballer George, joined her on the photo shoot with Hello!, crediting his mother with saving him from a lifestyle of alcohol and drugs that have passed away. father could not overcome.

Looking back on his father’s death, in 2005 at the age of 59, Calum said he had “so much love for my father” but pointed out that his father “choose the party lifestyle” while his mother took care of her health.

Admitting that he used to be a bit of a “troubleshooter,” Calum said he loved to party in the past, but thanks his mom for showing him that taking care of himself is the best way to live.

He said she has kept the theme of good health to him all his life, adding that no one can believe she is now 70 years old after celebrating her birthday last month.

He concluded that he is a happier, healthier man because of Angie, adding that he is “blessed” to have her as a parent.

