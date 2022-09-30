Angers 0-3 Marseille: Igor Tudor’s side go top of the league overnight

Marseille topped Ligue 1 at least overnight when goals from Jonathan Clauss, Luis Suarez and Gerson gave them an assured victory over fighters Angers.

Igor Tudor’s side have impressed domestically this season, returning from the international break, knowing that a win the night before Paris Saint-Germain played would take them to the top of the league table – at least temporarily.

From the start, the outcome never seemed in doubt, with Tudor’s side putting their authority on the line in a way that couldn’t be associated with OM lately.

Clauss’ effort in the first half ensured that since the start of last season no defender has made more ‘decisive’ contributions than he has in terms of contribution to goals. His six tries and 13 assists have made him one of the club’s key players.

Meanwhile, the efforts of Suarez and Gerson, nine minutes apart, ensured the match was played on the hour and dusted.

Tudor will hope his side can replicate their domestic form in Europe this week with the arrival of Sporting Lisbon.

They will be in the ground without their own fans, however, as UEFA issued a penalty in early September for the unruly behavior of their supporters at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

More to come.