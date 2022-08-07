Anger as nude pictures of England sportswomen are leaked on WhatsApp

Private photos of female sports stars have been leaked and are being circulated on social media just days after the Lionesses’ victory over Germany.

Nude and risqué photos of high-achieving women, including one competing in the Commonwealth Games, are being shared on WhatsApp without their consent.

Another star is a soccer player who plays in the Women’s Super League, while a third is a well-known former lioness.

There are also others who are unidentifiable, but who appear to be teammates or friends of the familiar faces.

All photos were taken in private areas that resemble hotel rooms and shower rooms.

The pictures started to circulate in the lead up to last Sunday’s 2-1 Euro overall win at Wembley, in which Chloe Kelly scored the winning goal for England.

It is not known how they became public, but they have been bundled to embarrass the women – all of whom have won trophies.

One person who received the photos said: ‘They all came together just before the European Championship final.

“It is an obvious attempt to undermine the success of women’s sport, which has become so successful in recent times.

“It’s sad that someone decided to start with this during the European Championship, when the Lionesses have done so well.”

Caroline Nokes, chair of the Commons’ Women and Equalities Committee, denounced those who shared the photos, which she believes undermined the huge success of women’s sport.

The Conservative MP said: ‘When you’re in the middle of a sports game, you need to be able to focus on what you’re doing and not put up with this sexist behaviour.

“If our female sports stars show that they outperform men, they shouldn’t accept this tasteless objectification. We’ve made such huge strides with equality, but when it comes down to it, it reminds us that we are still repeatedly objectified. Yet they are not talked about because of what they have achieved, but because of what they look like.’

WhatsApp is popular for photo sharing because it is so easy to forward content.

But the Criminal Justice and Courts Act 2015 makes it a criminal offense to share a personal sexual photo or footage if the disclosure is made without consent and with intent to cause harm – although charges are rarely brought.