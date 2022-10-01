Angels ‘sign Shohei Ohtani to one-year, $30m deal – the record for an arbitration-eligible player
LA Angels ‘sign Shohei Ohtani to huge one-year, $30 million contract for the 2023 season’, with the star taking the record amount for a player eligible for arbitration
Shohei Ohtani has received a well-deserved payday and reached a $30 million dollar deal for a year with the Los Angeles Angels.
Ohtani and the Anaheim franchise are now avoiding arbitration after the Angels decided to pay their star the largest salary in the history of players eligible for arbitration.
It’s a huge $24.5 million increase on Ohtani’s $5.5 million profit from the 2022 MLB season.
The American League’s reigning MVP will become a free agent with a significantly larger salary in 2023.
Ohtani is responsible for 15 wins from the mound in the current campaign, the fourth most in the AL, while also being third with 213 strikeouts.
Ohtani has hit 34 home runs in 152 games this season and recently became the second player in MLB history to hit 10 home runs and pitch 10 wins in a day.
Ohtani has one more year with the Angels before moving to MLB free agency in 2023