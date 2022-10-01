Angels ‘sign Shohei Ohtani to one-year, $30m deal – the record for an arbitration-eligible player 

Shohei Ohtani has received a well-deserved payday and reached a $30 million dollar deal for a year with the Los Angeles Angels.

Ohtani and the Anaheim franchise are now avoiding arbitration after the Angels decided to pay their star the largest salary in the history of players eligible for arbitration.

It’s a huge $24.5 million increase on Ohtani’s $5.5 million profit from the 2022 MLB season.

The American League’s reigning MVP will become a free agent with a significantly larger salary in 2023.

Ohtani is responsible for 15 wins from the mound in the current campaign, the fourth most in the AL, while also being third with 213 strikeouts.

Ohtani has hit 34 home runs in 152 games this season and recently became the second player in MLB history to hit 10 home runs and pitch 10 wins in a day.