The collapsing Los Angeles Angels are ‘listening’ to trade offers for star hitter and pitcher Shohei Ohtani, a recent report says.

While Ohtani played in his second All-Star Game earlier this month and is considered a generational talent in the sport, the bumbling franchise “don’t hang up the phone” when it comes to conversations about the star, according to the New York Post.

The report quoted a few executives as raising extreme doubts about a possible Ohtani deal ahead of the Aug. 2 trade deadline, and another exec identified the raw asking price as “your top four prospects.”

Any possible deal for the Japanese star would likely involve a huge package in return.

Still, at least the Angels are considering the possibility of an Ohtani trade, a fact that will leave rival executives salivating and demonstrate the franchise’s short- and long-term incompetence.

Anaheim has faded to a record of 42-57 after a hot start in 2022.

They’ve only gone 28-49 since the start of April 14-8, and those struggles follow a pattern of the past few years. The Angels have only made the playoffs once in 12 seasons, largely wasting the scoop (so far) from Ohtani’s three-time MVP, ten-time All-Star teammate, Mike Trout.

The 28-year-old Ohtani – a reigning MVP of the American League – has 21 home runs this year while recording 2.81 ERA on the mound, so it’s no surprise that the Angels would be looking for a huge package in any deal possible. He is in the second year of a two-year contract and will become a free agent in 2023.

Forel, on the other hand, has a contract until 2030 and the report says a deal for him is off the table.

One of the reasons the Angels might choose to move Ohtani is that he will be eligible for arbitration in 2023 and will become an unrestricted free agent in 2024, when he is expected to land some of the biggest contract offers in baseball history. .

By trading Ohtani before 2024, the Angels can ensure an influx of young talent as the Japanese superstar enters his thirties at another club at a significantly higher price.