Angelina Jolie’s former company sues Brad Pitt for $250MILLION, claiming he ‘stole’ wine business

Angelina Jolie’s former company is suing Brad Pitt for $250 million for stealing their wine business from her.

A complaint filed today by Nouvel LLC is a legal backlash after Pitt sued Jolie for allegedly illegally selling her stake in Chateau Miraval, a French chateau and wine brand.

Jolie owned her shares in the wine company through her firm Nouvel, but sold it to beverage giant Stoli last year.

Nouvel’s Claims Pitt tried to “secretly move assets” from their co-ownership to his friends and other companies, spent “millions on vanity projects,” including $1 million on a swimming pool and more on a recording studio, and gave half of the money away. company trademarks free to a friend.

The lawsuit is seeking damages of at least $250 million.

Jolie’s former company claims that Pitt’s alleged plan meant she would “never see a dime” of Chateau Miraval’s “tens of millions of dollars in profits.”

A company sold by Angelina Jolie last year has sued Brad Pitt for stealing their wine business and French Chateau Miraval from her.

Jolie’s former company Nouvel LLC filed a lawsuit today after Pitt sued her for allegedly selling her stake in Chateau Miraval illegally

“In retaliation for the divorce and child custody proceedings, Pitt embarked on a multifaceted, year-long campaign to seize control of Chateau Miraval and appropriate the company’s assets for his benefit and that of his own companies and friends,” the lawsuit says. .

“By designating himself as the rightful owner of Chateau Miraval, his two goals were to appropriate the value of Jolie’s company Nouvel and obtain exclusive ownership of Chateau Miraval.”

The pair remained business partners despite their divorce, until last year when Jolie sold her stake in October 2021 to Tenute del Mondo, the wine division of Stoli Group.

Nouvel’s lawsuit alleges that “Ever since his former wife, Angelina Jolie, filed for divorce from him in 2016, Brad Pitt has waged a vengeful war against her” and says the lawsuit aims to “seek reparation for Pitt’s illegal and malicious actions.” and his allies to harm Nouvel by devaluing his investments.”

The suit says she wanted to sell her half to him when they broke up, but Pitt reportedly tried to add gag clauses about their fights into the contract.

“Pitt knew that much of Jolie’s wealth and liquidity was tied up in Nouvel and used that fact to try to force Jolie to agree to his unreasonable terms,” ​​it reads.

She eventually sold Nouvel, including her share in the wine company, to the international beverage company Stoli Group.

The lawsuit alleges that Pitt refused to cooperate with the new co-owner and spread “lies” that the owner, Yuri Shefler, is “an ally of Vladimir Putin” — when in fact the company has sued the Russian government and sent Shefler to was reportedly the subject of a kidnapping attempt orchestrated by the Kremlin.

The lawsuit adds that Pitt’s plan to divest the wine company “was aided by his allies, including Chateau Miraval directors Gary Bradbury, Roland Venturini and Warren Grant, and his business partners, Marc Perrin, Familles Perrin and Miraval Provence.”

Pitt’s business partners are also the subject of a criminal complaint filed by Nouvel in France, according to the cross-complaint.

Nouvel has filed a criminal complaint in France against Bradbury and Venturini for using Chateau Miraval’s assets in bad faith for a use they know is against the best interest of the company.

Jolie and Pitt bought the castle together in 2008 and used it as their wedding venue in 2014. The southern French castle has 35 rooms and 1,300 hectares of land and vineyards. The couple bought it for $25 million in 2008 through the purchase of the Luxembourg company Quimicum, in which it is held

The lawsuit from Jolie’s former company says she wanted to sell her half to him when they broke up, but Pitt reportedly tried to include joke clauses about their fights in the contract.

Jolie and Pitt bought the castle together in 2008 and used it as their wedding venue in 2014.

The southern French castle has 35 rooms and 1,300 hectares of land and vineyards. The couple bought it for $25 million in 2008 through the purchase of the Luxembourg company Quimicum, in which it is held.

Initially, Pitt’s firm Mondo Bongo had 60% of the shares and Jolie’s Nouvel 40%.

But Nouvel’s lawsuit says that “the couple always intended for Pitt and Jolie to be equal owners,” and in 2013, Pitt “voluntarily” transferred 10% of his shares to her.

Pitt has filed a lawsuit in Luxembourg alleging that 10% transfer was invalid. That case is pending.

They remained business partners despite their divorce, until last year when Jolie sold her stake in October 2021 to Tenute del Mondo, the wine division of Stoli Group.

The two Hollywood stars each owned their half of the wine business through their own LLCs: Mondo Bongo LLC for Brad and Nouvel LLC for Angelina.

Pitt took her to court in June, claiming she “wanted to harm him” and that she had agreed not to sell her share without his consent.

His lawsuit describes Chateau Miraval as “one of the world’s most esteemed rosé wine producers” and a “million dollar global enterprise.”

He claims that Jolie “did not contribute anything to Miraval’s success” and that her buyer Shefler was “determined to take control of Miraval.”

“Jolie has tried to force Pitt into a partnership with a stranger, and worse, a stranger with toxic associations and intentions,” his lawsuit said.

But according to Jolie’s ex-company counterclaim filed in Los Angeles court today, those are just sour grapes.

Her lawsuit even accuses Pitt and his colleagues of lavish spending on the company’s dime.

Pitt, Bradbury and Venturini improperly diverted millions in dividends paid to Chateau Miraval from the Miraval Provence wine business to personal projects that had no legitimate business purpose, including spending more than a million euros of company money to a swimming pool and close to three million euros worth of “clothing,” according to her lawsuit.

“Pitt also spent the money from Chateau Miraval on personal projects, apparently for the benefit of Pitt and Mondo Bongo’s other portfolio investments, including a recording studio on the Miraval estate, which Pitt has arranged so that Nouvel has no direct ownership interest.”

Nouvel’s lawsuit alleges that Jolie has never seen “a dime” of Chateau Miraval’s “tens of millions of dollars” in profits.

It claims that Pitt and his associates have instead “inappropriately funneled millions in dividends” into “personal projects” including a swimming pool, “garment” and a recording studio.

“What Brad is doing is out of spite for his ex-wife,” a source close to Nouvel told DailyMail.com. Most of the world would consider this theft, although Nouvel is not claiming theft here.

“He’s basically just taken control of Chateau Miraval and is doing what he wants, including spending the profits that should have gone to Jolie when she owned Nouvel, and wasting them on his own vanity projects.”

The former couple shares Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 14; in the picture in 2019 with their mother

Jolie and Pitt are parents of six children. Aside from Maddox, they also share twins Knox and Vivienne, 14, as well as daughters Shiloh, 16, Zahara, 17, and son Pax, 18; Pictured 2014

Jolie and Pitt – whose marriage collapsed in 2016 – are parents of six children. Aside from Maddox, now 21, they also share twins Knox and Vivienne, 14, as well as daughters Shiloh, 16, Zahara, 17, and son Pax, 18.

While Jolie reportedly still has custody of the children, “Pitt is pushing to see them as often as possible, wherever they are in the world,” the insider said.

“Brad cherishes every moment he has with the kids. He loves being a parent and has tried to make the best of a difficult situation given the animosity it has had with Angelina.”

Since Pitt and Jolie started bickering over custody, Pax and Maddox are adults and Zahara will join them in January.

When his marriage fell apart, Pitt stopped drinking and shortly after, he shared: GQ that before he dried up ‘I can’t remember a day since I got out of college where I didn’t drink or have a joint or anything like that.’