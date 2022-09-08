Angelina Jolie ‘was the tipster’ who set up photos which broke Brad Pitt relationship news in 2005

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Angelina Jolie helped set up the famous photos of herself walking on a beach with Brad Pitt, who broke the news of their relationship in 2005, it is claimed by Jann Wenner, the co-founder of Rolling Stone magazine.

The power-to-be met on the set of the movie Mr. and mrs. Smith from 2004 and they were rumored to have dated after his divorce from wife Jennifer Aniston in January 2005

However, the relationship was not confirmed until the couple was spotted along a beach in Kenya in April with the actress’ young son Maddox.

Behind the Photos: Angelina Jolie helped set up the famous photos of herself walking on a beach with Brad Pitt, who broke the news of their relationship in 2005, it is claimed by Jann Wenner, the co-founder of Rolling Stone magazine (the former couple will be seen in April 2012)

Iconic: In May 2005, Us Weekly published photos of the couple strolling along a beach in Kenya with the actress’ young son, Maddox, in April, confirming the romance.

The photos were published in May 2005 by US Weekly magazine, and Wenner – who previously owned the magazine – shared how they got them in the new memoir Like A Rolling Stone.

According to Page six, the magazine magnate wrote: ‘We have the picture, we have the proof, we had the worldwide scoop, Brangelina’s debut. The tipster was Angelina.’

Wenner added that the photographer who took the photos was given details of where the couple was staying and what time they would go for a walk on the beach together.

The couple tried to keep their budding romance a secret for the rest of 2005, while Brad’s divorce from Jennifer was finalized in October of that year.

They didn’t make their relationship public until January 2006 when Angelina confirmed that the couple were expecting their first child together.

Back in the day: The power-to-be met on the set of the movie Mr. and mrs. Smith from 2004

Former Flames: Brad and Angelina are said to have been in a relationship after his divorce from wife Jennifer Aniston in January 2005, the former couple is seen in 2000

The former couple shares Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 14; in the picture in 2019 with their mother

Wenner – who previously owned our Weekly magazine – shared how they got the photos in the new memoir Like A Rolling Stone

Angelina was already mother to Maddox – who was adopted from Cambodia, and daughter Zahara – who was adopted from Ethiopia – and the couple then welcomed daughter Shiloh in May 2006 before adopting son Pax from Vietnam in 2007 and then welcoming twins Knox and Vivienne. in 2008.

The couple married in April 2012 after seven years together before splitting in 2016.

They are still battling for custody of the children, and Brad has recently admitted that he has started therapy and hopes to resolve the drama.

He told GQ magazine: ‘You know, I just started therapy. I love it. I love it. I went through two therapists to get the right one…

“We (Pitt and Jolie) are both doing our best. I heard a lawyer say, ‘No one wins in court – it’s just a matter of who gets hurt worse.’ And it seems to be true. You spend a year just building a case to prove your point and why you’re right and why they’re wrong, and it’s just an investment in vitriolic hate. I just refuse. And luckily my partner agrees.

“It’s just really upsetting for the kids to suddenly see their family fall apart.”