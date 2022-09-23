Angelina Jolie visits flood-ravaged Pakistan and calls for more international aid

<!–

Hollywood star and humanitarian Angelina Jolie has said the flood disaster in Pakistan should be a ‘wake-up call’ to the world on climate change, and is calling for more international aid after meeting with victims.

More than seven million people are displaced, many living in makeshift tents with no protection from mosquitoes, and often with little access to clean drinking water or washing facilities.

Pakistan has been ravaged by unprecedented monsoon rains that have flooded a third of the country – an area the size of the United Kingdom – and killed nearly 1,600 people, according to the latest government figures. Jolie, who represents the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), visited the southern province of Sindh, one of the hardest hit areas, where she met displaced flood victims living in camps

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” Jolie, who previously visited Pakistan to meet the victims of the devastating floods of 2010 and a deadly earthquake in 2005, said in images released Thursday.

“I absolutely agree with you about pushing the international community to do more… I think this is a real wake-up call to the world about where we are,” she said at a civil society meeting. and military officials in the capital Islamabad. .

“Climate change isn’t just real and it’s not just coming, it’s very bad here.”

Pictured: Jolie meets flood victims in makeshift shelter in Ibrahim Chandio village of Johi town in Dadu district

Jolie, who represents the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), visited the southern province of Sindh, one of the hardest hit areas, where she met displaced flood victims living in camps.

The United Nations has warned of a ‘second disaster’ from diseases such as dengue, malaria, cholera and diarrhea, as well as malnutrition.

“I’ve talked to people and thought that if there’s not enough help, they won’t be here for the next few weeks, they won’t make it,” Jolie said.

Scientists have linked the record-breaking monsoon rains to climate change.