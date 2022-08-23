Angelina Jolie takes youngest daughter Vivienne to Dear Evan Hansen in Philadelphia

<!–

Angelina Jolie and her youngest daughter Vivienne appear to bond in the theater when they attended a Dear Evan Hansen show in Philadelphia.

The 47-year-old actress posed backstage with star Anthony Norman after a performance in Philadelphia, with the photos on the Dear Evan Hansen Instagram.

Sources also told People that the Eternals star took her 14-year-old daughter to the Philadelphia show “just to see it again” because Vivienne loved the show so much” when they saw him in Los Angeles.

An insider added: ‘They were kind and gracious, and [they] gushed over [actor] Anthony Norman’s performance as Evan.’

Jolie wore an elegant black dress with oversized black sunglasses and a black Yves Saint-Laurent bag slung over her shoulder.

Jolie’s daughter Vivienne, who was born in Nice, France to fraternal twins Knox, was all smiles in a white sweatshirt and baggy gray pants.

Vivienne was also seen with what appeared to be the arm worn by the title character during the performance.

The mother and daughter posed with Norman while backstage at the Forrest Theater in Philadelphia last weekend.

The outing came just a month after Jolie was spotted in Rome with her 16-year-old daughter Shiloh at a Måneskin concert in July.

She also left for Atlanta earlier this month to drop off her 17-year-old daughter Zahara at Spelman College.

The actress was seen doing the Electric Slide with other Spelman College students and parents.

She also shared a photo of Zahara with some of her new classmates, with a heartfelt caption.

‘Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all the new students starting this year,” Jolie said in the post’s caption.

“A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl,” Jolie added.

The actress also adopted Maddox, 21, from Cambodia and Pax, 18, from Vietnam in the early 2000s.