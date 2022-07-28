Angelina Jolie looks effortlessly stylish as she jets out of London with son Pax 

She is making the most of her time in Europe while directing her new film.

And Angelina Jolie looked in good spirits after she made a quick trip to England, with the mother of six seen out of London’s Heathrow airport on Thursday.

The Maleficent actress, 47, was joined by her 18-year-old son Pax on the outing, with the pair bragging about designer outfits as they prepared to board their flight.

Sleep chic: Angelina Jolie looked effortlessly stylish in a pajama suit and Valentino slippers as she flew out of London Heathrow Airport with son Pax on Thursday

To make sure she would feel comfortable on her plane, Angelina donned a chocolate brown pajama suit which she paired with Valentino £540 sandals.

The Oscar winner wore a pair of gold-rimmed aviator screens and slung a large black one over her shoulder.

Pax looked casually cool by her side as he paired a £1,250 Dior overshirt with jeans and gray ON sneakers.

On the go: She’s making the most of her time in Europe directing her new film, and Angelina looked cheerful after a short trip to England

Delightful duo: The Maleficent actress, 47, was joined by her 18-year-old son Pax on the outing, with the pair bragging about designer outfits as they prepared to board their flight

He was not seen with his siblings, Maddox, 20, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, who also joined Angelina on her European trip in recent weeks.

The actress was based in Rome while directing her new movie, Without Blood, starring Salma Hayek.

Without Blood is based on the international bestseller of the same name by Italian writer Alessandro Baricc – with Angelina as writer, director and production.

Chic: Angelina made sure she would feel comfortable on her plane and donned a chocolate brown pajama suit which she paired with £540 Valentino sandals

Finishing touch: The Oscar winner with a pair of gold-rimmed aviator screens and a large black one over her shoulder

Suave: Pax looked casually cool by her side as he paired a £1250 Dior overshirt with jeans and gray ON sneakers

Accessories: Pax wore a black Salty Crew baseball cap for the outing

While the detailed plot of the film has not been revealed, the book focuses on the brutality of war and a young girl’s quest for healing after a violent act.

Mexican actor Demián Bichir will also star in the film along with Salma.

After announcing the film, Angelina said: ‘I am honored to be here in Italy to film this very special material, and to have been entrusted by Alessandro Baricco with the adaptation of his book – with his unique poetry and emotion and manner from looking at war, and the questions it poses about what we look for after trauma or loss or injustice.’

Flanked: Angelia was surrounded by her team and security as she entered

Keeping her cool: The actress didn’t seem to mind the fanfare around her

Angelina’s new project comes amid claims her ex-husband Brad Pitt has started dating again, six years after they split.

The 58-year-old Bullet Train actor has seen a new wife, but the couple is casual at the moment, a source told People on Wednesday.

“He’s dating but not in a serious relationship,” the insider said of the Hollywood icon who was previously married to Friends vet Jennifer Aniston and engaged to Gwyneth Paltrow.

Moving on: Angelina’s new project comes amid claims her ex-husband Brad Pitt has started dating again, six years after they split

Brad has not dated publicly since Angelina’s split but was linked to 29-year-old Polish native and model Nicole Poturalski, but the relationship appears to have been brief.

This new relationship comes six years after he split from Angelina and three years after the Oscar-winning actor was declared legally single amid a bitter custody battle over their children.

It hasn’t been an easy six years in his divorce battle with Jolie, but he’s been trying to find the silver lining: “He’s living his best life under the circumstances.”