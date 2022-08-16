Angelina Jolie looks chic in a white maxi dress as she goes grocery shopping with son Knox

Angelina Jolie was the epitome of elegance when she stepped out on Monday to run some errands with her son Knox.

The Hollywood star, 47, looked effortlessly chic for the casual outing, wearing a white wrap-around maxi dress, which she paired with cream Valentino sandals.

Meanwhile, her son, 14, was once the master and carried their shopping bags when they returned to their car.

Jolie completed her look with a stylish white Christian Dior bag and a cozy gray sweater on her arm, just in case it got chilly.

The Academy Award winner wore black framed glasses and was adorned with subtle earrings.

The Maleficent actress wore her long dark brown locks parted on the side and flowing over her shoulders in a straight style.

The beauty seemed to have a fresh face for the day and showed off her naturally flawless features.

Meanwhile, her son – who she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt, 58 – showed off his youthful style in a white T-shirt, black jeans and white sneakers.

Jolie and Pitt – whose marriage collapsed in 2016 – are parents of six children. Aside from Knox, she also shares daughters Shiloh, 16, Vivienne, 14, and Zahara, 17, as well as sons Maddox, 21, and Pax, 18, with the actor.

Three of their children were adopted from abroad – Zahara from Ethiopia, Pax from Vietnam and Maddox from Cambodia – and Angelina gave birth to the other three.

It was recently reported that Pitt insists on seeing his six children as often as possible, despite how “hostile” it has been with his ex-wife, and recently flew to Italy for Knox and Vivienne’s birthdays.

A source told Us Weekly that Brad “flew to Italy in July for the twins’ birthday and it meant a lot to them.” This comes after he made a “big fuss” about Shiloh on her 16th birthday in May, the site added.

In Italy, Angelina directed her new film Without Blood, starring her boyfriend and Eternals co-star Salma Hayek.

While Angelina reportedly still has custody of the children, “Brad is pushing to see them as often as possible, wherever they are in the world,” the insider said.

Big Breed: Jolie and ex-husband Brad Pitt are parents of six children. Aside from Knox, she also shares daughters Shiloh, 16, Vivienne, 14, and Zahara, 17, as well as sons Maddox, 21, and Pax, 18, with the actor; Pictured 2014

“Brad cherishes every moment he has with the kids. He loves being a parent and has tried to make the best of a difficult situation given the animosity it has had with Angelina.”

Meanwhile, another source recently told: Us Weekly that Pitt has privately “complained to friends” about how long the legal battle has lasted and suspects Angelia “will never agree to joint custody and will run out of time until the kids are 18.”

He would believe Angelina is plotting for the kids to “want nothing to do with” their father as adults — but according to the source, “Brad won’t give up the fight.”

Angelina and Brad have been embroiled in legal battles for nearly six years, since she made headlines worldwide in September 2016 by filing for divorce.

Early in the divorce, the FBI investigated allegations that Brad became “physical” with Maddox on a private jet, but the investigation closed without charges being filed.

Although legally single in 2019, their custody battle continues, as well as fighting over the winery they co-owned in France.