Angelina Jolie looks angelic in a white frock as she shops for plants with son Knox in LA

Angelina Jolie looked radiant as she stepped out in Los Angeles on Saturday with son Konx, 14, in Los Angeles.

The 47-year-old movie star was dressed in a white summer dress while buying plants with the teenager.

Always effortlessly chic, the beauty paired her outfit with dark-toned aviator sunglasses.

The veteran filmmaker’s look boasted wide straps squeezed tight with a stretchy material.

It was fitted around her chest before it flared into a loose-fitting long skirt that flared out at her calves.

The mum of six peppered her weekend ensemble with a pair of white Valentino loafers.

She bared a multi-row tattooed tribal tattoo on her left arm while spending one-on-one time with her son.

The longtime entertainer wore her brunette locks in a center section with the luscious locks blown straight.

She carried a chic brown leather purse over her shoulder as she searched for greenery at a local retailer.

Knox wore a graphic print T-shirt, black sweatpants and a pair of white and gray sneakers.

It was recently revealed that Angelina was the “Jane Doe” who sued the FBI after an investigation into her ex-husband Brad Pitt, 58, was closed.

The informant claimed he poured beer on her, injured her and fought with son Maddox in 2016.

A recently leaked FBI report offered more details about Pitt’s behavior during the well-documented on-air feud with Jolie.

The report, released earlier this month, claims he told Jolie that one of her adopted children “looked like a fucking Columbine kid” and said she was “ruining the family” during an argument aboard their flight. private jet.

Stormy Flight: Jolie said Pitt’s actions made her feel “like a hostage” and that he acted like “a monster” as he complained nonstop and yelled at the kids; Pictured in 2014

Pitt’s alleged comment appeared to refer to the 1999 Columbine High School massacre, in which 12 students Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold murdered 12 children and a teacher in Colorado.

Jolie and Pitt — whose marriage collapsed in 2016 after the in-flight incident — are parents of six children. They share daughter Shiloh, 16, twins Knox and Vivienne, 14, daughter Zahara, 17, as well as sons Maddox, 21, and Pax, 18.

Three of their children were adopted from abroad – Zahara from Ethiopia, Pax from Vietnam and Maddox from Cambodia – and Angelina gave birth to the other three.

The leaked document claims that Pitt collided with Maddox during an allegedly drunken rage that culminated in a “verbal and physical fight” between the A-list actors.