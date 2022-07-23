Angelina Jolie is the epitome of chic in a white dress as she enjoys a day out at the Vatican Museum

She recently spent time in Rome while directing the new film Without Blood.

And Angelina Jolie looked the epitome of chic on Wednesday as she enjoyed a day out at the Vatican Museum with her daughter Zahara.

The Hollywood star, 47, showed off her summery style in a white maxi dress, a sheer cream and a pair of gold sandals.

Angelina sported a natural makeup look under black sunglasses, while straightening her brunette locks.

As she stepped into town, her daughter Zahara, 17, walked beside her in a black skirt, beige t-shirt and white trainers.

Angelina shares Zahara and Vivienne, 13, with ex-husband Brad Pitt, in addition to their four other children; Maddox Chivan, 20, Pax Thien, 18, Shiloh Nouvel, 16, and Knox Leon, 13.

After a tumultuous divorce, she and Brad are still fighting a custody battle over their offspring of six – despite filing for divorce six years ago.

With reports claiming that Angelina will “never agree to joint custody,” a source told Us Weekly: “It is very clear to him that Angie has gone out of her way to delay and delay the process.

“All he can do is work with his legal team and file the paperwork while he responds to her claims.

“Month after month goes by with bureaucracy after another, endless hoops jumping and bickering between their lawyers with no solution.”

Angelina has decided to focus on directing and producing for the moment as she has been spotted on set for the past few weeks for her new project Without Blood.

Without Blood is based on the international bestseller of the same name by Italian writer Alessandro Baricc – with Angelina as writer, director and production.

Speaking after the film was announced, Angelina said: “I am honored to be here in Italy filming this very special material.

‘And to have entrusted Alessandro Baricco with the editing of his book – with its unique poetry and emotion and way of looking at war, and the questions it poses about what we look for after trauma or loss or injustice.’